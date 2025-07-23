Switzerland will host Roverway European scout camp in 2028

The Roverway European scout camp will be held in Switzerland for the first time since 2001. Around 5,500 participants are expected for the gathering in 2028.

Deutsch de Internationales Pfadilager findet 2028 in der Schweiz statt Original Read more: Internationales Pfadilager findet 2028 in der Schweiz statt

It is still unclear where the main camp will take place, according to an enquiry from news agency Keystone-SDA. The aim is to define the potential camp site by the end of the year, said spokeswoman Annina Reusser in response to a press release from the Swiss Scout Movement on Wednesday.

The motto of Roverway 2028 is “Battasendas”, the Rhaeto-Romansch word for Scouts. It symbolises friendship, community, nature, growth, adventure “and everything that scouting can mean for young people”, according to the press release. The aim of this term is to create an inclusive, common foundation that connects people regardless of their origin or language.

“We are delighted to be bringing Roverway 2028 to Switzerland,” said Stephan Tschudi, board member of the Roverway 2028 association, in the press release. The association will organise and run the camp.

The decision to hold Roverway in Switzerland in summer 2028 was announced by the boards of the European regions of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) and World Organisation of the Scout Movement (WOSM) at the joint general assembly of the two scout world associations in Vienna.

Young people aged 16 to 22 from all over Europe take part in the international scout camp for rovers. The last Roverway took place in Norway in 2024 and lasted 11 days. The Interlaken region hosted the last international scout camp in Switzerland in 2001.

