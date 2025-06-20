The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Controversial Swiss asylum centre opens doors

The Federal Asylum Centre in Grand-Saconnex (GE) has opened Keystone-SDA
A new Swiss asylum centre in canton Geneva has opened its doors despite facing fierce oppoisition.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Associations representing the rights of migrants had opposed the construction of the Grand-Saconnex centre.

“This centre is part of the reform of the asylum system accepted by the Swiss population in 2016, including in Geneva”, said Anne Césard, spokesperson for the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM).

It includes 250 places out of the 5,000 to be made available in the country, a quarter of which are in French-speaking Switzerland. “These places are necessary”, she stressed.

The new building, which cost the Confederation some CHF27 million, is located at the end of the runway at Geneva airport, next to the bypass motorway, on land owned by the canton.

Asylum applicants, but no unaccompanied minors, will stay there for a maximum of 140 days. “The advantage for the canton is that it will receive fewer applicants in extended procedures”, explained Césard.

News

Heatwaves are getting hotter and hotter - temperature extremes are increasing

Swiss heatwaves getting more extreme

This content was published on Temperatures in Switzerland have risen at a faster pace in the last 50 years, with heatwaves warming significantly more than the average temperature.

Read more: Swiss heatwaves getting more extreme

