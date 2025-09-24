Swiss Senate backs foreign investment controls

Switzerland's Senate has backed plans to control foreign investment in Swiss companies.

Français fr Vers un contrôle des investissements étrangers en Suisse Original Read more: Vers un contrôle des investissements étrangers en Suisse

After the House of Representatives, the Senate adopted the government bill to this effect on Wednesday by 27 votes to 11, against the advice of its committee.

The project aims to introduce a review of purchases by foreign state investors of Swiss companies operating in a critical sector. Examples include military equipment, electricity production and hospitals. Eighty percent of EU and OECD countries already have such a system.

Reluctantly, the Federal Council had to draw up a draft at parliament’s request. The House of Representatives went further than the government, but the Senate has rejected these amendments. For example, it does not want to impose this control on both state-owned and private foreign companies.

The dossier will now go back to the House of Representatives.

