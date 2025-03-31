More trafficked women seek help in Switzerland

Trafficking in women: cases on the rise in Switzerland, FIZ Keystone-SDA

More female victims of human trafficking are seeking safe accommodation in Switzerland, according to support group FIZ.

1 minute

Italiano it Tratta di donne: casi in aumento in Svizzera, FIZ Original Read more: Tratta di donne: casi in aumento in Svizzera, FIZ

A total of 51 women were accommodated for a combined 5,677 nights in 2024.

Last year, a new sheltered flat was opened to meet the growing needs. This is the eighth such accommodation. In a statement, FIZ speaks of increasingly complex cases and often lengthy procedures.

The service provided counselling for 208 victims and carried out initial consultations for a further 59 women. Of these, 159 had been sexually exploited and 42 at work.

The victims came from 36 different countries, mostly Hungary, Romania, Colombia, Thailand, Democratic Republic of Congo and Brazil.

More

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

