Troublesome Swiss train will not operate abroad

SBB FV-Dosto trains will not travel abroad Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss Federal Railways will not be operating the problem-riddled double-decker FV-Dosto train abroad.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de FV-Dosto-Züge der SBB werden nicht ins Ausland fahren Original Read more: FV-Dosto-Züge der SBB werden nicht ins Ausland fahren

The aim of the procurement was to keep all options open, said the spokeswoman for Swiss Federal Railways on Swiss public radio SRF. “In the meantime, we have seen that there are other trains that are more suitable for use on longer routes abroad,” she said, referring to the Astoro, which operates cross-border services.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The FV-Dosto is more suitable for use on domestic routes, especially on the east-west and north-south axis, the spokeswoman continued. She described the controversial double-decker train as the “backbone of Swiss long-distance transport”. The rail company owns a total of 62 such trains built by Bombardier.

“Not the train we ordered”

Around a year ago, the company’s CEO Vincent Ducrot admitted mistakes in the procurement of the FV-Dosto. “The train we got is not the train we ordered,” said Ducrot at the time in an interview with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung. There had been over a thousand subsequent adjustments.

The Swiss railway firm has been testing the problematic train since spring and has identified potential for improvement in terms of travelling comfort and reliability. From next year, the company will therefore be gradually modifying the bogies of the trains, as they announced around a fortnight ago. The aim is to noticeably improve travelling comfort.

The conversion will cost CHF90 million. However, the investment will be more than compensated for by lower maintenance costs over the entire service life, the rail company said. All in all, the railway will save CHF40 million as a result of the conversion. The remodelling should be completed by the beginning of the 2030s.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories