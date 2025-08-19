More than six million use Twint in Switzerland

Twint has more than six million users by the middle of the year Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Twint is being used more and more frequently to make purchases at the till or to transfer money to friends using a smartphone. By the middle of the year, the Swiss payment app already had more than six million users in Switzerland.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Twint zählt zur Jahresmitte mehr als sechs Millionen Nutzende Original Read more: Twint zählt zur Jahresmitte mehr als sechs Millionen Nutzende

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The new record underlines the increasing importance of mobile payment services in everyday life, according to a press release issued on Tuesday. Twint is most frequently used at the checkout, but buying public transport tickets or paying for parking via the payment app are also popular.

Twint is now accepted as a payment method by around 81% of bricks-and-mortar shops and 84% of online shops in Switzerland, the payment service provider announced.

+ Twint named company with best reputation in Switzerland

Three-quarters of transactions are commercial, with around 65% of these taking place on site. One in four transactions is a money transfer between private individuals.

Twint AG, which was founded in September 2016, is owned by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, PostFinance, Raiffeisen, UBS, Zürcher Kantonalbank, the stock exchange operator SIX and the payment processor Worldline.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch