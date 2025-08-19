More than six million use Twint in Switzerland

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Twint is being used more and more frequently to make purchases at the till or to transfer money to friends using a smartphone. By the middle of the year, the Swiss payment app already had more than six million users in Switzerland.

2 minutes
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The new record underlines the increasing importance of mobile payment services in everyday life, according to a press release issued on Tuesday. Twint is most frequently used at the checkout, but buying public transport tickets or paying for parking via the payment app are also popular.

Twint is now accepted as a payment method by around 81% of bricks-and-mortar shops and 84% of online shops in Switzerland, the payment service provider announced.

+ Twint named company with best reputation in Switzerland

Three-quarters of transactions are commercial, with around 65% of these taking place on site. One in four transactions is a money transfer between private individuals.

Twint AG, which was founded in September 2016, is owned by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, PostFinance, Raiffeisen, UBS, Zürcher Kantonalbank, the stock exchange operator SIX and the payment processor Worldline.

