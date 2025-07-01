Listening: Wetlands in Switzerland in poor condition
Swiss moors and floodplains are in a poor state. Researchers from the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL) emphasised in a new report that further efforts are needed to preserve these biotopes in the long term.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Feuchtgebiete in der Schweiz sind in einem schlechten Zustand
Original
A number of habitats are particularly important for Swiss biodiversity, explained the WSL in a press release accompanying the report on Tuesday. These include floodplains, raised bogs and fens, dry meadows and pastures and amphibian spawning grounds.
They are home to numerous typical and endangered animal and plant species that have become rare in Switzerland’s intensively utilised landscape. These so-called biotopes of national importance – the most valuable protected areas in Switzerland – are protected accordingly. The WSL analyses how they are developing on behalf of the federal government.
There have been positive and negative developments in all five biotopes analysed since 2019. The protection measures are showing initial success, for example in dry meadows, where typical and endangered plant species are increasing. Populations have also stabilised in amphibian spawning areas.
The trend in wet habitats such as moors and floodplains is much worse. Raised bogs continue to dry out, habitat specialists are disappearing and their area has shrunk by 6.5%. In floodplains, invasive species are on the increase and natural processes such as flooding are declining.
According to the WSL, additional efforts are needed to preserve biotopes of national importance in the long term, especially in the face of climate change. These include further renaturalisation.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
This content was published on
Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter has met French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the EU treaties and geopolitical challenges. US tariffs were also part of the bilateral talks.
Drones banned during the three Euro games in St Gallen
This content was published on
The St. Gallen government has issued a temporary ban on flying drones around the football stadium in St. Gallen. The measure will apply on three match days of Euro 2025, which starts on Wednesday.
EU nationals come to Switzerland primarily to work
This content was published on
Given the demographic slowdown, the Swiss labour market must remain open, argues the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) in its annual report on the free movement of people.
Switzerland and Ivory Coast sign agreement on cultural assets
This content was published on
Culture Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider signed an agreement on cultural assets with Ivorian Culture Minister Françoise Remarck in Côte d'Ivoire on Monday. It is the first of its kind to be concluded with a country from the region.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.