Wolf shot dead in southern Switzerland

The wolf had had killed 12 livestock on an unprotected mountain pasture in the Upper Valais region. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

A wolf was shot dead on Saturday morning in the Sonnenberge-Lötschental region in canton Valais.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Un loup abattu dans le Haut-Valais Original Read more: Un loup abattu dans le Haut-Valais

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

At the beginning of the week, Valais minister Christophe Darbellay authorised the shooting of the wolf, which had killed 12 livestock on an unprotected mountain pasture.

More

More How many wolves are good for Switzerland? This content was published on Switzerland’s wolf population is rapidly rising, along with the number of attacks on livestock. How many wolves can co-exist with humans? Read more: How many wolves are good for Switzerland?

The conditions had therefore been met for ordering the shooting in accordance with the revised ordinance of the Federal Hunting Act, the Valais cantonal government said on its website on Saturday.

This law allows the individual shooting of a wolf if six or more sheep or goats are killed over a period of four months.

More

More Swiss government forbids use of donkeys to protect against wolf attacks This content was published on The Swiss government says it is against the law to use donkeys to protect herds against wolf attacks. Read more: Swiss government forbids use of donkeys to protect against wolf attacks

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch