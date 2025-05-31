Zurich airport chief sees rising demand for US travel

Zurich's airport boss sees rising demand for USA travel so far Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Zurich Airport expects demand for air travel to continue to rise, especially for journeys to the United States. Despite tense relations due to customs threats from the US government, there are no signs of a slowdown, according to CEO Lukas Brosi.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Zürichs Flughafenchef sieht bisher steigende USA-Reisen-Nachfrage Original Read more: Zürichs Flughafenchef sieht bisher steigende USA-Reisen-Nachfrage

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“Anyone who has booked trips to the US will travel,” said Brosi in an interview with Finanz und Wirtschaft on Friday. And those who decide not to travel to the US will opt for another destination.

The airport operator therefore expects demand for its services to remain high. The management assumes that the passenger record of 31.5 million set in 2019 will be broken for the first time in 2025 with around 32 million passengers.

More

More SWISS airline achieves second-best profit in history This content was published on Revenues soared for Swiss International Air Lines in 2024, contributing to the second-largest profit in the company’s history. Read more: SWISS airline achieves second-best profit in history

“Summer business will determine whether it will be slightly more or slightly less than 32 million passengers,” said airport boss Brosi.

He believes that Switzerland’s largest airport is definitely prepared for high demand. During the Easter holidays, operations ran “smoothly”. In the past, however, there have been more delays during the peak summer season.

The airport boss sees one challenge in securing sufficient labour. At the same time, he criticises the increasing restrictions in aviation: “We are moving towards a 24-hour society, but the signs are pointing to further restrictions in aviation.”

Overall, Brosi is satisfied with the prestigious property The Circle – a business centre at the Airport. Although demand in the retail sector has been lower than expected, it has been better in the catering sector. Despite a vacancy rate of around 10%, he believes in the long-term prospects of the project.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch