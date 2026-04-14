Swiss continues to suspend flights to Dubai

Swiss continues to suspend flights to Dubai Keystone-SDA

Swiss International Air Lines will continue to suspend its flights to and from Dubai until July 11 due to the uncertain situation in the Middle East.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Swiss setzt Flugverkehr nach Dubai weiterhin aus Original Read more: Swiss setzt Flugverkehr nach Dubai weiterhin aus

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This was announced by the airline on Tuesday.

It was previously known that the flights would be cancelled until the end of May.

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The situation is being closely and continuously monitored in coordination with the Lufthansa Group and the relevant authorities in Switzerland and locally. Affected passengers can rebook for a later travel date or receive a full refund of the ticket price, SWISS added.

In an announcement at the end of March, SWISS and other Lufthansa Group airlines also announced that flights to Tel Aviv would be suspended until the end of May.

Connections to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Riyadh, Erbil, Dammam, Muscat and Tehran will be suspended until October 24.

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More SWISS reallocates unused flight capacity to Europe This content was published on SWISS is stepping up its short-haul services to Europe during the summer months. Read more: SWISS reallocates unused flight capacity to Europe

Adapted from German by AI/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

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