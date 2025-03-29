Swiss police officer dismissed after Hitler salute at WEF

The Basel cantonal police have dismissed an employee following serious misconduct at the WEF, spokesman Rooven Brucker confirmed to the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA. The Basler Zeitung had previously reported on the case.
According to the report, the police officer had attracted negative attention at the WEF in January and had shown the Hitler salute. According to Brucker, the allegations include “posing in the manner of Musk” and sexual harassment of colleagues.
In a letter of information to the corps, which is available to Keystone-SDA, the police management speaks of offences against the dignity of another policewoman, “showing the Hitler salute à la Musk” and sexual harassment of work colleagues.
US President Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony took place at the same time as the WEF. In a speech, tech billionaire Elon Musk made a gesture with his arm that was interpreted as a Hitler salute.
Police force in crisis
The Basel City cantonal police force is in crisis. The report published in June 2024 by administrative law expert Markus Schefer revealed a great deal of misery in the police force. Many of the police officers surveyed complained of a “culture of fear”, a lack of trust in leadership and racist and sexist incidents.
As a first measure, Basel’s Director of Security Stephanie Eymann dismissed the police commander Martin Roth.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Abroad
Heimatort, sweet Heimatort: the unique Swiss concept of home
Swiss military jet crash: air traffic controller found guilty
This content was published on
Over eight and a half years after the fatal F/A-18 military jet accident in Switzerland, an air traffic controller has been found guilty of negligent homicide by a military appeals court.
Viola Amherd hands over keys of Swiss defence ministry to Martin Pfister
This content was published on
On Friday, the new Swiss government minister Martin Pfister was symbolically presented with the keys to the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport by outgoing minister Viola Amherd.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.