Workplace Switzerland

Swiss police officer dismissed after Hitler salute at WEF

Generated with artificial intelligence.
An employee of the crisis-ridden cantonal police force of Basel City has been dismissed after doing a Hitler salute at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

The Basel cantonal police have dismissed an employee following serious misconduct at the WEF, spokesman Rooven Brucker confirmed to the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA. The Basler Zeitung had previously reported on the case.

According to the report, the police officer had attracted negative attention at the WEF in January and had shown the Hitler salute. According to Brucker, the allegations include “posing in the manner of Musk” and sexual harassment of colleagues.

+ Swiss government wants to ban swastika in crackdown on extremist symbols

In a letter of information to the corps, which is available to Keystone-SDA, the police management speaks of offences against the dignity of another policewoman, “showing the Hitler salute à la Musk” and sexual harassment of work colleagues.

US President Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony took place at the same time as the WEF. In a speech, tech billionaire Elon Musk made a gesture with his arm that was interpreted as a Hitler salute.

Police force in crisis

The Basel City cantonal police force is in crisis. The report published in June 2024 by administrative law expert Markus Schefer revealed a great deal of misery in the police force. Many of the police officers surveyed complained of a “culture of fear”, a lack of trust in leadership and racist and sexist incidents.

As a first measure, Basel’s Director of Security Stephanie Eymann dismissed the police commander Martin Roth.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

