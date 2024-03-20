Debate over lowering language requirement for teachers in Switzerland

Currently, the course offers 16 training spots, although demand surpasses availability, with around one hundred interested individuals having registered. KEYSTONE/GAETAN BALLY

In March, Bern University of Teacher Education launched a course aimed at preparing individuals for the classroom in just six months.

4 minutes

lehl;kobt, SRF Other language: 1 EN original Português pt Suíça pretende reduzir exigência de idiomas para professores Read more: Suíça pretende reduzir exigência de idiomas para professores

The initiative arose following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, given the presence of numerous trained teachers among the refugees. Yves Brechbühler, spokesperson for the Bern Department of Education, highlights the advantages of individuals with foreign teaching qualifications, noting, “These individuals have already undergone teacher training. Through this Certificate of Advanced Studies (CAS) program, they can acquire essential skills to support schools.” Currently, the course offers 16 training spots, although demand surpasses availability, with around one hundred interested individuals having registered.

B2 language diploma is sufficient

To qualify for admission to the course, applicants must hold a language diploma in German at level B2, indicating their ability to engage in spontaneous conversations on various topics. Throughout the training program, teachers are expected to enhance their German language proficiency, according to Brechbühler.

+Are Swiss universities victims of their success?

However, he emphasizes that didactic skills and methods are equally crucial and must be tailored to the Swiss school system. “Because skill sets vary depending on the individual’s background,” Brechbühler explains. The CAS aims to bridge these disparities. It’s important to note that completion of the CAS does not automatically lead to official recognition of their foreign diploma in Switzerland. Nonetheless, it increases their chances of securing employment.

Opposition in the school system

Thomas Minder, president of the Association of Swiss Head Teachers, generally welcomes the measure in canton Bern. He believes it is important to introduce foreign teachers to the culture of Swiss schools.

However, his is concerned about the language skills: “If you think about the demands placed on teachers of Swiss origin who teach English, for example, then this should at least be comparable. After all, it is important that teachers know the children’s language well enough to be able to communicate.”

He finds language level B2 as the entry threshold for the course a little low – for him, the language level would have to be higher for teachers.

Several hundred people could be eligible

The “Education for All – Now” network had previously urged for better utilization of teachers with foreign qualifications in a letter addressed to the cantons and the Conference of Cantonal Ministers of Education last summer.

+Elite Swiss university plans to limit places for foreign students

According to Johannes Gruber from “Education for All – Now,” there are no concrete figures available on the number of individuals with foreign qualifications in Switzerland. He estimates that there could be a few hundred eligible candidates. Nonetheless, the significant demand for the CAS program in Bern underscores the existing potential. Unfortunately, there are currently insufficient measures in place to adequately support these eligible individuals.

Do you want to receive daily news in your inbox? Subscribe here.

Adapted from German by DeepL/amva

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe