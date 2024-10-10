Swiss employees pessimistic over 2025 salaries

Nearly half of all employees in Switzerland are unaware of salary discussions within their company, a survey reveals. Women in particular do not expect their pay to increase by 2025.

The survey published on Thursday, carried out by Demoscope on behalf of Employés Suisse among 1,004 people, shows that a majority of employees are “satisfied” with their work.

However, the organisation points out that uncertainty persists when it comes to pay. This is due in particular to the fact that almost half of the employees concerned do not have the opportunity to discuss salaries.

“It is unacceptable that so many companies do not hold salary discussions,” says Tanja Tenneberger, head of communications at Employés Suisse, in the press release. “Companies that do not offer fair and transparent negotiations are ignoring inflation. One wonders whether they are not optimising their margins on the backs of employees.”

In detail, 54% of women do not expect an increase next year, compared to “only” 37% of men. On the whole, older employees are rather sceptical about an increase.

Generally speaking, staff would opt for a standard pay rise. However, a quarter of those surveyed would prefer to be able to benefit from a reduction in working hours, for the same pay.

