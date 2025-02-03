Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Workplace Switzerland

Swiss job prospects deteriorate further in early 2025

Employment prospects deteriorate further in early 2025
Employment prospects deteriorate further in early 2025 Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss job prospects deteriorate further in early 2025
Listening: Swiss job prospects deteriorate further in early 2025

More Swiss companies are planning to cut their workforce, particularly in the manufacturing and retail sectors this year.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The employment indicator calculated by the Centre for Business Cycle Research (KOF) in Zurich slumped to 2.6 points at the start of 2025, continuing an uninterrupted erosion since the third quarter of 2022.

+ What lies ahead for Switzerland: an economic outlook for 2025External link

The index is now approaching its long-term average of 1.5 points, the experts from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETHZ) add in their regular publication on Monday.

In the red since mid-2023, the indicator for the manufacturing industry continues its exploration of the abyss and now shows a value of -12.4%. A majority of companies surveyed in the wholesale and hotel & catering sectors are also considering downsizing.

Conversely, the majority of insurance companies, construction firms and other service providers are expecting to hire new staff.

More

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Coming soon Lost Cells A podcast uncovering the human stories behind private stem cell banking's promises and failures. Get notified

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
58 Likes
108 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its struggling industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR