Swiss job prospects deteriorate further in early 2025

The employment indicator calculated by the Centre for Business Cycle Research (KOF) in Zurich slumped to 2.6 points at the start of 2025, continuing an uninterrupted erosion since the third quarter of 2022.
The index is now approaching its long-term average of 1.5 points, the experts from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETHZ) add in their regular publication on Monday.
In the red since mid-2023, the indicator for the manufacturing industry continues its exploration of the abyss and now shows a value of -12.4%. A majority of companies surveyed in the wholesale and hotel & catering sectors are also considering downsizing.
Conversely, the majority of insurance companies, construction firms and other service providers are expecting to hire new staff.
Swiss private bank Julius Bär cuts 400 jobs despite profit boost
Swiss private bank Julius Baer Group will shed 400 jobs despite seeing profits rise significantly last year.
