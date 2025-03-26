The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Workplace Switzerland

Geneva Airport to offer direct flight to Shanghai from mid-June

Geneva Airport: direct service to Shanghai to open on June 16. Keystone-SDA
Geneva Airport has announced the opening of a direct service to and from Shanghai, China, from June 16. These flights, operated by China Eastern, will take place four times a week.

However, this intercontinental route still has to be approved by the relevant authorities, Geneva Airport pointed out on Wednesday. Flights will take off from Geneva-Cointrin on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 12pm, for a scheduled flight time of 11:30.

Take-off from Shanghai is scheduled for 1:30am on the same days, with arrival in Geneva scheduled for 7:50am.

+ China-Switzerland flights struggle to resume after three years

“This direct link from Geneva to China’s main economic megalopolis will help to intensify relations between the two countries, both economically and in terms of tourism,” said a press release.

Airport officials have noted a “strong growth” in visitors from China to Switzerland and neighbouring France, “a trend that is expected to continue”.

This new service will complement the existing route between Geneva and Beijing, operated for several years by Air China, “and will make Geneva the only Swiss airport with direct links to China’s two main cities”.

News

