Geneva sees record number of cross-border permits issued in 2024

Canton Geneva has recorded the highest number of new holders of a cross-border permit in 2024, according to the latest statistical bulletin for January.
February 1, 2025 - 14:45
Last year, 24,835 G permits were issued, the highest number recorded since the statistics started in 1989.
For the third year in a row, the number of permits has topped 20,000, according to the cantonal statistical office. Six out of ten new cross-border permit holders are men, and the same proportion are aged between 20 and 34.
+New tax regime for cross-border remote workers begins in 2025
The Swiss G permit is valid for five years and remains valid even if the holder stops working in Switzerland before it expires.
According to the Federal Statistical Office, Geneva had 112,092 active foreign cross-border workers in the third quarter of 2024. Across Switzerland,
the total number of active foreign cross-border workers during the same period was 403,243.
Translated from French with DeepL/sp
