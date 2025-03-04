Online platforms and UBS in sights of Swiss price watchdog

This year, Stefan Meierhans will focus on the major internet platforms and UBS. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

With over 800 cases processed, including just under 400 recommendations, 2024 once again ended with a record number of cases for the Swiss price watchdog. This year, Stefan Meierhans will focus on the major internet platforms and UBS.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Plateformes internet et UBS au menu de Monsieur Prix en 2025 Original Read more: Plateformes internet et UBS au menu de Monsieur Prix en 2025

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In addition to its usual areas of activity, the price watchdog will be carrying out an in-depth examination of the pricing models of various players in the digital platform sector. Recent technological advances, their economic weight and the numerous complaints received against them explain this decision, the watchdog wrote in a press release on Monday.

Also because corporate clients affected by the UBS-Credit Suisse merger have reported to him that UBS is adapting its terms and conditions, Meierhans will devote a significant proportion of his capacity to observing segments in which the big bank is likely to exercise significant market power, he added in his 2025 outlook.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.