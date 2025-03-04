Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Workplace Switzerland

Online platforms and UBS in sights of Swiss price watchdog

This year, Stefan Meierhans will focus on the major internet platforms and UBS. Keystone-SDA
With over 800 cases processed, including just under 400 recommendations, 2024 once again ended with a record number of cases for the Swiss price watchdog. This year, Stefan Meierhans will focus on the major internet platforms and UBS.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

In addition to its usual areas of activity, the price watchdog will be carrying out an in-depth examination of the pricing models of various players in the digital platform sector. Recent technological advances, their economic weight and the numerous complaints received against them explain this decision, the watchdog wrote in a press release on Monday.

Also because corporate clients affected by the UBS-Credit Suisse merger have reported to him that UBS is adapting its terms and conditions, Meierhans will devote a significant proportion of his capacity to observing segments in which the big bank is likely to exercise significant market power, he added in his 2025 outlook.

