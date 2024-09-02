Mountain storms put damper on Switzerland’s summer visitor figures
Switzerland Tourism’s summer season visitor figures are not as sunny as they could be – due partly to stormy weather, in mountain regions in particular.
The Swiss themselves remained the most important group of guests, with travellers from the US taking second place for the first time. We took a closer look at the forces at play.
