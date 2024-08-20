Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Workplace Switzerland

Swiss unemployment rate jumps in second quarter of 2024

Sharp rise in Swiss unemployment in Q2 (FSO)
Part-time work, as well as “underemployment”, is rising, say statisticians. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss unemployment rate jumps in second quarter of 2024
Listening: Swiss unemployment rate jumps in second quarter of 2024

The number of jobless reached 203,000 in the second quarter of this year, up by 15,000 year-on-year. This represents 4% of the working population, a rise of 0.3 percentage points.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Adjusted for seasonal variations, the proportion of unemployed rose by 0.1 percentage points in the second quarter, to 4.2%, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said on Tuesday.

Unemployment among people aged 15 to 24 fell by 0.5 percentage points to 5.9%. Among the rate rose by 0.1 percentage points to 3.7%.

+ At the start of the year, the Swiss jobless rate hit a 20-year low

The FSO registered some 75,000 long-term unemployed, or 1,000 more than in the second quarter of 2023. However, the proportion of long-term jobless has fallen, from 39.3% to 37.2% of the total.

Part-time work is gaining ground, with some 1.9 million people in the second quarter, an increase of 57,000 year-on-year. Of this total, 269,000 were classified as underemployed because they wanted to work more. The underemployment rate reached 5.5%, compared with 5.3% in the second quarter of 2023.

+ How Switzerland is planning to tackle labour shortages

The statistics differ from those published monthly by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) in that they follow the definition of the International Labour Office (ILO) and are comparable with those of other countries. SECO’s unemployment rate, calculated on the basis of registrations with regional employment offices (ORP), stood at 2.3% in July.

In the second quarter, the ILO-defined unemployment rate remained stable in the European Union and the eurozone, at 5.9% and 6.3% respectively, notes – by way of comparison – the FSO in its quarterly situation report.

Also in the second quarter, the number of employed people in Switzerland remained more or less stable (+0.5%) at 5.3 million.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The number of men in work remained unchanged, while women rose by 1.2%. Statisticians noted a 0.1% increase in the number of employed persons in full-time equivalents, with the strongest increase among foreign workers (+3.2% to 1.8 million), while a slight fall was recorded among Swiss citizens (-0.8% to 3.5 million).

Adapted from French by DeepL/dos

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
60 Likes
35 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
12 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
66 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

More

SWISS extends Middle East flight suspensions

This content was published on Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has extended its suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel, and Beirut, Lebanon, until August 26 due to the current tensions in the Middle East.

Read more: SWISS extends Middle East flight suspensions
Since the derailment of a freight train in the Gotthard Base Tunnel on August 10, 2023, the Federal Railways has been working as fast as possible to complete repairs.

More

First trains pass through repaired Gotthard Base Tunnel

This content was published on Trains have successfully passed through the western tube of the Gotthard Base Tunnel in a trial. The rail tunnel was seriously damaged by a derailed freight train a year ago.

Read more: First trains pass through repaired Gotthard Base Tunnel

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR