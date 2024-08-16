Swiss football star Xherdan Shaqiri transfers back to Basel

Shaqiri during a Swiss national team training session in 2018. Keystone/Ti-Press/Samuel Golay

After 12 years abroad, the 32-year-old is returning to the club where he began his career as a youth player.

Keystone-SDA

Shaqiri initially left Basel in 2012 to move to Bayern Munich. This was followed by stints at Inter Milan, Stoke City, Liverpool, Lyon and most recently Chicago Fire. His contract with the US club, where he was no longer happy, was terminated two days ago, clearing the way for a return to Basel on a three-year deal.

“We have been in talks with Xherdan for weeks and are delighted that his return to Basel has finally worked out,” said FC Basel’s sporting director Daniel Stucki in a press release. The signing was only financially possible “because FCB, but above all Xherdan himself, absolutely wanted this return”.

Shaqiri, who played for Switzerland 125 times before retiring from international football this summer, hopes to lead FC Basel back to its former strength. So far, the current season has been marked by two defeats followed by two emphatic victories.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dos

