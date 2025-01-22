Listening: Swiss job market faces drop in vacancies
Economic downturn is taking its toll on the Swiss job market. Job vacancies in 2024 dropped by 10% compared to the previous year, according to Adecco’s Swiss Job Market Index. This marks the first negative annual balance since the Covid-19 pandemic.
This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Le nombre d’offres d’emploi diminue en 2024
Original
The drop was especially sharp in the fourth quarter of 2024, with 13% fewer ads posted compared to the same period last year, according to the index compiled by Adecco and the University of Zurich’s Job Market Monitor, released on Tuesday.
The drop in demand for skilled workers is causing a decline in job vacancies across all sectors. However, the biggest hit was in the so-called ‘MINT’ professions (mathematics, computer science, natural sciences, technology) and the healthcare sector, which saw a 19% drop in vacancies. This is a significant increase from the 3% decline in 2023.
The main drivers of this decline were the reduced demand for software developers and analysts. “The drop in demand for IT professions could signal long-term shifts due to technological changes, particularly artificial intelligence,” explains Johanna Bolli-Kemper from the University of Zurich’s Job Market Monitor.
Additionally, the low number of vacancies for specialists in Information and Communications Technology (ICT), databases and networks, doctors, nurses, and civil and environmental engineers has also contributed to the decline in 2024.
Zurich hard hit by job vacancies drop
In contrast, managers, craftsmen, and unskilled workers saw the smallest decline in job vacancies in 2024, at just 3%. Executive vacancies have been decreasing since 2020, while craftsmen and unskilled workers recorded the second highest number of vacancies in Switzerland.
Despite this, the total number of vacancies remains above pre-pandemic levels and the national average, according to Adecco.
Geographically, the negative trend in the Swiss job market hit all major regions in 2024. Zurich was particularly hard hit, with vacancies down by 15%, closely followed by the large Espace Mittelland region at 14%. Central and Northwestern Switzerland saw slightly smaller declines of 9%. The least affected regions were Eastern Switzerland (3%) and Southwestern Switzerland (2%).
Translated from French with DeepL/sp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Abroad
Aussie adoptee gains Swiss citizenship at 54 thanks to old envelope
Basel diocese files five claims of sexual abuse in Swiss Catholic Church
This content was published on
The diocese of Basel has received 141 reports of sexual abuse since the publication of a sweeping study on violations in the Catholic Church by the University of Zurich in 2023.
Swiss president calls for open markets and stable institutions in WEF speech
This content was published on
Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter was among speakers at the WEF in Davos to make the case for fair competition, a day after Donald Trump became the 47th president of the United States.
Swiss film in competition at the 75th Berlinale has a shot at Golden Bear
This content was published on
The feature film La Cache by Lausanne screenwriter and director Lionel Baier has a chance of winning the Silver or Golden Bear at the 75th Berlinale, festival organisers said on Tuesday.
Swiss campaigners gather enough signatures to submit ‘responsible business’ initiative
This content was published on
The Swiss people are set to vote again on the corporate responsibility of multinationals after campaigners collected 183,661 signatures in 14 days for their new 'responsible business' initiative.
WEF gives Crystal Award to Beckham, Yamamoto and von Fürstenberg
This content was published on
The World Economic Forum in Davos handed out awards to UNICEF ambassador David Beckham, Japanese architect Riken Yamamoto and women's rights activist Diane von Fürstenberg.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.