Swiss Post delivered 7.5 million parcels during discount days

Swiss Post delivered 7.5 million parcels around the discount days Keystone-SDA

The days around Black Friday and Cyber Monday brought Swiss Post a flood of parcels. Between November 25 and December 3, Swiss Post employees sorted and delivered 7.5 million parcels throughout Switzerland.

This is a new record, Swiss Post said on Friday. In the same period in 2023, there were just under 500,000 fewer parcels. And the “parcel peak season” will continue until Christmas, Swiss Post added.

This also means peak season for 19,000 Swiss Post employees. A total of around 14,500 delivery staff are on the job, around 3,400 of whom work exclusively as parcel carriers. In addition, there are around 4,500 people in the sorting centres.

Swiss Post has taken numerous measures to ensure that all presents arrive on time for Christmas. Postal workers are currently on over 350 additional delivery rounds, consignments are also sorted on Saturdays and the conveyor belts in the three largest parcel centres run for 22 hours instead of 18. Around 500 additional temporary employees have also been hired.

