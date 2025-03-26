Twint named company with best reputation in Switzerland

Twint is confirmed as the company with the best reputation in Switzerland Keystone-SDA

The Twint payment app is highly regarded by the Swiss population.

Italiano it Twint si conferma azienda con migliore reputazione in Svizzera Original Read more: Twint si conferma azienda con migliore reputazione in Svizzera

According to a consumer survey, the company that runs it (Twint AG, Zurich) is the company with the best reputation. It is closely followed by crisp producer Zweifel and herbal candy manufacturer Ricola.

“Twint is seen as the absolute top company,” market research company NIQ GfK pointed out on Tuesday. Its app stands out positively for better service than other companies in the industry. Twint came first last year and Zweifel also confirmed its position, while in third place Ricola edged out Migros, now fourth. Lindt & Sprüngli, Coop, Digitec Galaxus, the cantonal banks as a whole, the Swiss Federal Railways and Geberit follow.

Among non-profit organisations, Rega defended its top position for the eighth consecutive time. In second place is the Swiss Paraplegic Foundation, followed by the Swiss Red Cross.

The survey, which was conducted in cooperation with the NielsenIQ company, looked at 50 of the largest Swiss companies and 20 of the best-known non-profit organisations. The results are based on 3,800 interviews conducted throughout Switzerland between mid-January and mid-February.

