Paris court convicts Swiss firm Calida over Lafuma Mobilier sale
A Paris court has ordered the Swiss lingerie and night wear manufacturer Calida to pay damages of €6.4 million (CHF6 million) to the purchaser of Lafuma Mobilier.
“The claim was for €39 million and related to the share purchase agreement of 30 July 2024,” Calida said in a press release on Monday. The judgement by the Paris Economic Activities Court (formerly the Commercial Court) is not final and may be appealed.
Two years ago, Calida sold the French outdoor and garden furniture specialist to Peugeot Frères Industrie, in order to “streamline its brand portfolio” and refocus on its core business. Lafuma Mobilier recorded a turnover of €48.9 million (CHF46.6 million) in 2023.
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The Sursee-based company said it “takes note of the judgement” and following a thorough review of the decision, will assess whether to appeal.
It added: “The payment of damages resulting from the judgement will have a negative impact on the result for the 2026 financial year of approximately the same amount.”
Calida said that its target for 2026 is an adjusted EBIT margin of more than 6% of turnover.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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