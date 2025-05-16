The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss industrial production picks up in Q1 2025

In the secondary sector of the economy - industry and construction - production rose by 7.3% between January and March 2025. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland saw strong growth in the industrial sector in the first quarter of 2025.

In the entire secondary sector of the economy – industry and construction – production rose by 7.3% between January and March 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) reported on Friday. Turnover climbed by 2.6%.

Production in the industrial sector rose by 8.5%. The most significant increases were in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products (+30.1%) and in the manufacture of goods, repairs and installations (+10.1%). Meanwhile, turnover also rose by 2.5% over the quarter.

The construction sector lagged somewhat behind industry with an increase of 4.3%. While building construction grew by 4.5%, civil engineering increased by 7.4%. Production in other construction rose by 3.9%. Turnover increased by 5.0% overall.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

