国は対外開発援助にもっと資金を投じるべき？それとも削減は正しい？
スイスは国際問題のリーダーである。
Swiss is a leader in international affairs.
人権が尊重されない国々を支援することがなぜ可能なのか？ 子どもや女性の権利を踏みにじる国々をなぜ支援するのか？ 武器購入に援助を使い、隣国に対して戦争を仕掛ける国々をなぜ支援するのか？
La ayuda no debe de ser general. ¿Cómo es posible que se ayude a países dónde no se respetan los DD. HH.? ¿Por qué ayudar a países que pisotean los derechos de los niños y las mujeres? ¿Por qué ayudar a países que usan la ayuda para comprar armas y hacer guerra contra los vecinos
私の意見では、削減は不当であり、有害ですらある。重要なのは、私たちよりも貧しい人々との連帯であり、支援は移民の減少につながる。
Die Kürzung ist meiner Meinung nach nicht gerechtfertigt, sogar schädlich. Wichtig ist die Solidarität mit den Menschen, denen es schlechter geht als uns und die Unterstützung führt zu weniger Migration und das wollen doch alle.
は確立された計画である
ES UN PLAN YA ESTABLECIDO
海外援助は汚職の道具、マネーロンダリングへと進化した。実際にお金を受け取るのは誰なのか？国民か、それとも資金の管理者か？
他人を救おうとする前に、まず自分自身に注意を払い、自分自身を救うべきだと私は思う。(飛行機のエアマスクの緊急手順を覚えているだろうか？）
Foreign aid has evolved into a corruption tool and money laundering. Who actually receives the money? The people or the managers of the funds?
I believe we should pay more attention to ourselves and save ourselves first before trying to save others. (remember the airplane emergency procedures of the air mask?)
どこで、何のために、なぜ援助しなければならないのか、そしておそらくはどれくらいの金額で、どれくらいの期間援助しなければならないのかを注意深く考えなければならない。 そして、その援助はどのように管理され、行くべきところに到達し、意図された目的に役立っているかどうかをチェックしなければならない。
もしこれらの条件が満たされないなら、援助は流れるべきではない......。
Man muss sich gut überlegen wo, für was, warum ich helfen soll oder nicht, und eventuel mit wiefiel Geld udn für wie lange . Dann, wie wird es kontroliert, geprüft, ob die Hilfe im vollen Umfang da ankommt wo sie ankommen soll, und dem Zweck dient, wofür sie bestimmt ist.
Wenn diese Bendinungen nicht eingehalten werde,dann soll auch kein Hilfe fliessen...
スイスが自分たちのことは自分たちでやるという価値観の上に成り立っていることに気づかないのは不思議だ。 スイスは、自分たちのことは自分たちでやるという価値観で成り立っている。
私たちは、王の栄枯盛衰、イギリス帝国の滅亡、フランス革命の災厄、2つの超大国（ソ連、現在のアメリカ）の衰退を目の当たりにしてきた。
私たちを偉大にした原則を放棄することは、無謀であり、723年間が私たちに教えてくれたすべてに反しているように思えます。
アメリカのAID（国際開発援助機関）が、アメリカの諜報活動にのみ「援助」を提供し、貧しい国々を不安定化させるために働いていることが明らかになった今、私たちは自らを奮い立たせなければならない。
それだけ隣国を低く見ているのだろうか？
Strange to not realize that Switzerland is built on values of minding our own business. This served us well and has given us a confederation that has stood the test of time.
We have seen kings rise and fall, the sunset of the british empire, the disaster of the french revolution, the decline of two superpowers (USSR, now USA).
Abandoning the principles that made us great seems foolhardy and against everything 723 years have taught us.
Now that in America the US AID (international development agency) has been unmasked as providing "Assistance" only to US intel efforts, working to destabilize poor countries, we must force ourselves, why are we getting involved in the same nonsense ?
Is that how low regard we have to our neighbors ?
教育が最も重要だ！それが貧困から抜け出す方法であり、その例はたくさんある。私は個人的に、コロンビア、ネパール、カンボジア、スリランカの学校や学習センターを知っている。これらのほとんどはスイスからの寄付で運営されている。その良い例が、スリランカのワイッカラにある学習センターだ。
http://www.verein-waikkala.ch/projekte 。ここでは、社会的に恵まれない環境にある若者たちが、大工、パン職人、菓子職人、仕立て屋（男女）の訓練を受けている。その後、彼らは簡単に仕事を見つけることができ、家族を養うために自分のビジネスを開くこともできる。軽度の障害を持つ若者も受け入れている（これまでに5人）。彼ら全員が大工補助の仕事に就いている。比較的少ない資金で多くのことを達成することができる。
スイスの亡命希望者が、なぜもっと早く仕事の世界に入れないのか、私にはまったく理解できない。官僚主義と政治的な不本意さが、彼らに敬意を表しているのだ。たとえ亡命者が戻らなければならないとしても、少なくとも彼らは訓練を受け、新しい言語を学ぶことができる。開発援助の一形態でもある！
Bildung ist das Wichtigste! Das ist der Weg aus der Armut und da gibt es auch viele Beispiele. Persönlich kenne ich Schulen und Lernbetriebe in Kolumbien, Nepal, Kambodscha und Sri Lanka. Meist werden diese betrieben mit Spenden aus der Schweiz. Ein gutes Beispiel ist die Lernwekstatt in Waikkala, Sri Lanka
www.verein-waikkala.ch/projekte . Hier werden Jugendliche aus sozial schwachem Umfeld zu Schreinern, Bäcker, Konditor und Schneider ( Frauen und Männer) ausgebildet. Diese finden dann problemlos einen Job oder können sogar ein eigenes Geschäft eröffnen und damit die Familie unterstützen. Auch leicht behinderte Jugendliche werden aufgenommen ( bisher 5 Personen). Alle haben einen Job als Hilfsschreiner gefunden. Mit verhältnismässig wenig Geld kann man sehr viel erreichen.
Völlig unverständlich ist mir, warum in der Schweiz Asylsuchende nicht besser und schneller in die Arbeitswelt eingeführt werden. Bürokratie und politischer Unwille lassen Grüssen. Selbst wenn die Asylsuchenden wieder zurück müssen, haben sie wenigstens eine Ausbildung und eine neue Sprache gelernt. Auch eine Form von Entwicklungshilfe!
対外援助は早急に強化する必要がある。
Foreign aid needs to be boosted ASAP.
誰が対外援助削減を要求した？誰もいない！極右の変人、貪欲な企業、ソーシャルメディアのCEOを除いては。
Who the hell was asking for forein aid to be cut? No one! Except for Far right weirdos, greedy Corporations and Social Media CEOs.
https://slguardian.org/sri-lanka-swiss-ambassador-slammed-for-ignoring-womens-rights-amid-asset-recovery-pledge/amp/
おはようございます
海外からの援助が貧困に苦しむ国々の問題を解決していないことは知っているが、そのおかげで多くの人々が餓死せずに済んでいる。
多分、解決策はもっと深く、貧しい国々の政治家たちが、自国民を本当に助け、生活条件を改善し、より民主的になり、自国製品を強化するなどの決断をすることだと思います。
挨拶
ペドロ・ゲルティーザー アルゼンチンより
Buenos días
Sé que la ayuda exterior a países no han resuelto los problemas en países sumidos en la pobreza pero ha asistido a muchísima gente a no morir de hambre
Tal vez la solución es más profunda y se refiere a las decisiones de los políticos de esos países pobres a tomar decisiones para realmente ayudar y mejorar las condiciones de vida de sus ciudadanos, ser más democráticos , hacer valer sus productos, etc, y esta ayuda que se les envía (tendría que ser monitoreada y controlada para verificar que va a las personas que la necesitan) los resultados estarían a la vista.
Saludos
Pedro Gertiser desde Argentina
私の謙虚な意見は、神が聖書で述べていることに基づいている。他国への支出は自国を貧しくするので、各国政府の優先事項に従う必要がある。
Mi humilde opinión se basa en le que Dios dice en la biblia que primero pensemos en nuestra casa y que proteger nuestra nación. Es menester cumplir con las prioridades de cada gobierno en cada país.pues si gasto en otros países se empobrece el propio.
もっと支出すべきだが、常に米国の関与が必要だ
Dovrebbero spendere di più ,ma sempre con un coinvolgimento degli Stati Uniti
https://slguardian.org/sri-lanka-swiss-ambassador-slammed-for-ignoring-womens-rights-amid-asset-recovery-pledge/amp/
ロヒンギャはミャンマー北西部（-ビルマ）では「ベンガル人」とも呼ばれ、イスラム教を信仰し、そのほとんどがバングラデシュ国籍である。当時、彼らはサウジアラビアから巨額の資金援助を受けており、ビルマ北西部（アラカン州）にイスラム教を浸透させ、強化するよう奨励されていた。
タドマドー（選挙で選ばれたわけでもないのに国を統治するビルマ軍）は不釣り合いな反応を示し、ベンガル人をアラカンから追い出した。退去が間に合わなかった人々は即座に殺害され、数万人がこの大量虐殺で命を落とした。
Helvetas、Caritas、SDCからのすべての寄付は、この文脈では何の関係もなく、そこでのお金の蛇口を止めることは、この問題の政治的側面とはまったく関係がない。この問題をその名で呼ぶ方がずっと良いだろうが、それは外交的でなく、特定の組織や国では耳を疑うことだろう。
ラオス北東部や北部でのプロジェクトでは、スイス連邦は何を考えているのかと自問自答する羽目になった。対応する問い合わせは、すべて砂に埋もれてしまうのだ...... :-(
Die Rohingyas werden in Nordwestmyanmar (-burma) auch "Bengali" genannt, sind moselmanischen Glaubens und grossteils Bangladeshibürger. Sie wurden damals, finanziell massiv von Saudi Arabien gefördert, angehalten, den Islam in Nordwestburma (Arakan State) zu infiltrieren und zu stärken.
Die Tadmadaw (burmesische Armee, welche das Land nicht gewählterweise regiert) reagierte damals massiv überproportional und schmiss die Bengali aus Arakan raus. Wer nicht rechtzeitig abhaute, wurde kurzerhand ermordet und Zehntausende verloren in diesem Genozid ihr Leben.
Die ganzen Beiträge von Helvetas, Caritas oder DEZA haben in diesem Zusammenhang gar nichts zu bringen und den Geldhahn dort abdrehen, hat mit der politischen Seite der Thematik absolut gar nichts zu tun. Viel eher würde das Problem beim Namen genannt, aber das wäre undiplomatisch und würde bei gewissen Stellen/Länder rote Ohren geben.
Ich habe auch in Nordost- und Nordlaos Projekte gesehen, wo ich mich effektiv fragen musste, was sich die Eidgenossenschaft hier wieder überlegt hat; sehr oft fährt man im Sammelwagen mit den Deutschen oder der EU mit. Entsprechende Nachfragen verlieren alle samt und sonders ........ im Sand :-(
SDCのパトリシア・ダンジ代表が、現在の状況を人道セクターにおける「本当の地震」と表現するのは正しい（2025年3月7日）。
たとえば教育だ。危機的状況にある2億3,400万人の子どもたちが、質の高い教育を受けるために緊急の支援を必要としている。緊急事態における教育は、ここ数週間のショック以前からすでに慢性的な資金不足に陥っており、この分野は今、臨界点に達している。
ジュネーブ緊急教育グローバル・ハブ（ESUハブ）のメンバーは、eiehub.orgで公開されている共同声明の中で、人道コミュニティは、教育への脅威に直面して、遅延や無策は許されないと述べている。
教育の欠如は所得を脅かし、気候危機を含む危機に対する回復力を弱め、平和への展望を損なう。
このような課題があるにもかかわらず、また世界の安定、平和、安全保障にとって教育が重要であるにもかかわらず、政府、慈善活動家、その他の援助者は、資金を維持・増加させ、栄養、保健医療、心理社会的・精神衛生的支援、水と衛生など、他の重要な支援を提供する上で不可欠な役割を果たす教育を優先させるよう求められている。
教育は持続可能な変革の基盤であり、すべての子どもにとっての基本的権利である。
Patricia Danzi, cheffe de la DDC, a raison de caractériser la situation actuelle de «véritable séisme» dans l’humanitaire (7 mars 2025).
Prenons l’exemple de l’éducation. 234 millions d'enfants en situation de crise ont besoin d'un soutien urgent pour accéder à une éducation de qualité – soit 35 millions de plus qu'il y a seulement trois ans. L'éducation dans les situations d'urgence souffrait déjà d'un sous-financement chronique avant les chocs de ces dernières semaines, et le secteur atteint désormais un point critique.
Les membres du Hub mondial de Genève pour l’éducation dans les situations d’urgence (Hub ESU), par le biais d’une déclaration conjointe disponible sur eiehub.org, affirment que la communauté humanitaire ne peut se permettre ni retard ni inaction face aux menaces qui pèsent sur l’éducation.
Le manque d'éducation menace les revenus, affaiblit la résilience face aux crises – y compris la crise climatique – et compromet les perspectives de paix.
Malgré les difficultés, et en raison de son importance pour la stabilité mondiale, la paix et la sécurité, les gouvernements, les acteurs de la philanthropie et les autres donateurs sont appelés à maintenir et accroître les financements; et faire de l'éducation une priorité en raison de son rôle essentiel dans la mise en œuvre d’autres interventions vitales, tels que l’alimentation, les soins de santé, le soutien psychosocial et en santé mentale, ainsi que l'eau et l’assainissement.
L'éducation est le fondement d'un changement durable et un droit fondamental pour chaque enfant.
ご意見ありがとうございます！現状を変え、教育を必要とする人々が必要な支援を受けられるようにするために、国際社会ができることはありますか？
Thank you for your opinion! Is there anything the international community can do to change the current situation and ensure that those in need of education receive the necessary support?
ご質問ありがとうございます！私たちは皆、危機に見舞われた子どもたちや若者たちが質の高い教育を受けられるよう、取り組みを強化しなければなりません。
今、喫緊の一例として、気候変動に直面して教育を守る必要がある。ちょうど今週、新たな損失・被害対応基金（FRLD）がどのように資源を配分するかについて議論が行われている。この基金は、援助国や気候変動の影響を受けやすい国々と同様に、教育が気候変動の影響に対して非常に脆弱であると同時に、レジリエンスを構築するために不可欠であると認識することが極めて重要である。ここジュネーブで、私たちは主要なパートナーと協力し、この認識を後押ししています。
2024年だけでも、2億4,200万人の生徒が気候変動による学校閉鎖に直面し、学校インフラの破壊は加速している。しかし、気候変動資金における教育への資金提供は、2021年には気候変動関連資金のわずか1.5％にとどまっている。この状況を変えるには、集団的な行動が必要です。
この問題の詳細については、ジュネーブ緊急教育グローバル・ハブのウェブサイトをご覧ください。
Thank you for asking! We all must step up efforts to ensure that children and young people affected by crises can access quality education.
One pressing example right now is the need to protect education in the face of climate change. Just this week, discussions are underway on how the new Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD) will allocate resources. It is critical that this fund, as well donor and climate-vulnerable countries, recognise education as both highly vulnerable to climate impacts and essential for building resilience. Here in Geneva, we’re working with key partners to push for this recognition.
The numbers are alarming: in 2024 alone, 242 million students faced school disruptions due to climate-related events, and the destruction of school infrastructure is accelerating. Yet, education remains severely underfunded in climate finance—only 1.5% of climate-related funding went to education in 2021. This must change, and it requires collective action.
For more on this issue, visit the Geneva Global Hub for Education in Emergencies website.
援助について考える前に、発展途上国の人々に害を及ぼしているあらゆる方法について考えるべきだ。例えば、私たちは途上国の政治家たちが盗んだお金の隠れ家を提供している。私たちは気候を変えるような排出を引き起こし、途上国で干ばつ、洪水、山火事、熱波を引き起こしている。私たちは少なくとも、こうした有害な影響から人々を守ろうとすべきではないだろうか。
父権主義的でなくても、こうした有害な影響から人々を守る方法はある。例えば、私たちの知的財産（医薬品やグリーンテクノロジー）の一部を無償で使用できるようにする。国の学校栄養プログラムに補助金を出す。借金の一部を免除することもできる（政府はしばしば、医療と教育を合わせた額よりも借金返済に費やしている）。
Before we think about aid, we should think about all the ways in which we are harming populations in the developing countries. For example, we provide a safe haven for money stolen by their politicians. We cause climate-changing emissions that cause droughts, floods, wild fires, heat waves in their countries. Should we not at least try to protect people from these harmful impacts?
There are ways of protecting them from these harmful effects without being paternalistic. For example, we could allow them to use some of our intellectual property (in pharmaceuticals or green technologies) for free. We could subsidize their national school nutrition programs. We could forgive some of their debts (their governments often spend more on debt service than on health and education combined).
貴重なご意見ありがとうございます。発展途上国の人々を有害な影響から非パターナリズム的な方法で守ることは、非常に重要な視点です！
Thank you for your valuable opinion. Protecting people in developing countries from harmful effects in a non-paternalistic way is a very important perspective!
開発援助は植民地化2.0なのだ。私たちは傲慢にも人々を依存させ、より良い生活を自ら築こうとする意欲を麻痺させている。
開発は内側から、人々自身から生まれるものでなければならず、外からレシピのように押し付けることはできない。西側で機能している民主主義は、多くの氏族構造を持つアフガニスタンでは決して機能しない。
なぜ私たちは、他民族がどのように生き、機能すべきかを指図したがるのだろうか。誰が我々の援助に値し、誰がそうでないかをどうやって決めるのか？
カタールで開催されるサッカーのワールドカップに行って、LGBTQ+の権利を横柄に要求するのか？異国の文化圏で、ホスト国と一緒に？本当にそうだろうか？いわゆる文化的な西洋人は、なんと傲慢なのだろう！過去120年から何も学んでいないのか？
転用、包摂、多様性を叫ぶここの人々は、突然他の生き方を受け入れることができなくなり、最近になって条件を押し付け始めた。
他国民には他国民の問題を解決させ、他国民が望むなら、他国民に繁栄を創造させればいい。
そして、開発援助は自国で使いなさい。なぜなら、国民は自分たちの税金でその費用を賄っているのだから。
もし援助が外国で行われるのであれば、せいぜい知識と教育を与えることだ。
Entwicklungshilfe ist Kolonisation 2.0. In arroganter Weise machen wir die Menschen abhängig und lähmen ihren eigenen Antrieb, ein besseres Leben selber zu erarbeiten.
Entwicklung muss von innen kommen, vom Volk selber, und kann nicht wie ein Kochrezept von aussen übergestülpt werden. Demokratie, die im Westen funktioniert, kann in Afghanistan mit den vielen Clan-Strukturen niemals funktionieren.
Was massen wir uns eigentlich an, anderen Völkern erzählen zu wollen, wie sie zu leben und zu funktionieren haben? Wie entscheiden wir, wer unserer Hilfe würdig ist und wer nicht?
Wir gehen an eine Fussball WM in Quatar und fordern dort arrogant LGBTQ+- Rechte? In einer fremden Kultur beim Gastgeber? Gaht‘s eigentlich no? Wie arrogant vom sogenannten kultivierten Westen! Haben wir nichts gelernt aus den letzten 120 Jahren?
Menschen, die hier nach Diversion, Inklusion und Vielfalt schreien, können andere Lebensweisen plötzlich schlecht akzeptieren und stellen neuerdings Bedingungen.
Lasst die anderen Völker ihre eigenen Probleme selber lösen, lasst sie selber ihren Wohlstand erarbeiten, wenn sie dies denn wünschen oder wollen.
Und gebt die Entwicklungshilfe im eigenen Land aus, denn dafür haben es die Bürger auch mit ihren eigenen Steuern bezahlt.
Wenn schon Hilfe im Ausland, dann maximal mit Wissen und Bildung.
スイスは援助に税金を使いすぎている。援助金を少なくとも80％削減すべきだ。そうして節約されたお金はスイス国内で、スイス国民のために使われるべきで、そのためにスイスの納税者は税金を払っているのであって、他国の外国人のために使うべきでない。多くの援助金は、海外の腐敗した政府や人々の懐に入ってしまう。それは無駄遣いだ
Switzerland spends far to much taxpayer money on aid. We should cut back aid payments by at least 80%. This saved money should then be spent in Switzerland, for the Swiss population, that’s why Swiss taxpayers pay tax, not for foreigners in other countries. A lot of aid money ends up in the pockets of corrupt governments and people abroad. It is a waste of money
援助資金が汚職によって悪用されるべきではないという点には同意する。援助が適切に使用されるような仕組みが不可欠だ。同時に、国内で支援を必要としている人々が見落とされないようにすることも重要だ。
I agree that aid funds should never be misused through corruption. It is essential to have mechanisms in place to ensure that aid is used properly. At the same time, it is also important to make sure that those in need of support within the country are not overlooked.
資金を少なくし、中国のように腐敗を避けるためにインフラを整備すべきである。
Man sollte weniger Finanzmittel bereitstellen, und wie China Infrastrukturen bauen, um Korruption zu vermeiden.
