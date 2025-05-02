長寿ブーム、どう思う？
私たちが生まれながらに受け継ぐ遺伝子は、私たちのユニークな（個人的な）人生の歩みを決定する。 私たちがコントロールできるのは、エピジェネティックなものだけである。私たちが行う（あるいは行わない）ライフスタイルの選択は、「生活の質」や「健康寿命」に直接影響を与える。 すべての死すべき人間にとって、終着点は同じである。 ラパマイシンは健康寿命に貢献する可能性があるようだ。 ラパマイシンは、健康寿命の延伸に貢献する可能性があるようだ。しかし、「予期せぬ結果」が起こる可能性は比較的低い。ここでは、十分な注意が不可欠である。 そして、AIはより多くのラパマイシンのような候補者を特定するだろうが、克服できない課題は常に、不変の変数の数が不確定な「個人レベル」にある。
The genes we inherit at birth determine our unique (individual) journey through life. The only control we have is epigenetic - the lifestyle choices we make (or not) can directly influence "quality of life" or "healthspan". For all mortal humans, the endpoint is the same.__There is no single "magic bullet". Rapamycin appears to have potential to contribute to to healthspan. However, there will always be a relatively low occurrence of "unintended consequences" - normally observed with any new drug or therapeutic. Due caution is essential here: the are just so many "moving parts". And yes, AI will identify more rapamycin-like candidates, but the insurmountable challenge will always be at the 'personal level' with an indeterminate number of immutable variables.
私はもうすぐルガーノで開業するイタリア人医師です。 私は常に予防医療に携わってきたが、医学の偉大な進歩は寿命を延ばすだけで、改善したわけではないと確信している。 だから、商業的な目的だけでなく、本当の目的は、人を老けさせる（むしろ死なせる）病気の予防である。
Sono un medico italiano che a breve eserciterà anche a Lugano. Da sempre mi occupo di prevenzione sanitaria e sono convinta che i grandi progressi fatti dalla medicina abbiano solo prolungato la durata della vita non l' abbiano migliorata. Quindi il vero traguardo , quando non sia fatto solo per scopi commerciali , è la prevenzione delle malattie che fanno invecchiare( piu che morire) . movimento , cibo sano , cura del proprio microbiota.
個人的には、人生の量ではなく質が非常に重要だと考えている。健康で、自立し、穏やかに、自然な形で老後を迎えることは、とても良い目標だ。無理に延命させ、人生の長い部分を老年期に捧げることには賛成できない。それに、何の意味があるのだろうか？人口過剰の問題があり、将来的にはすべての人のための資源はなくなる。地球は搾取され、汚染され、セメントで固められ、汚され......__ 延命について考えるよりも、新しい世代にこの場所を残したほうがいい。
Personalmente, ritengo che sia molto importante la qualità della vita e non la quantità. Arrivare in modo naturale ad avere un'età avanzata in salute, autonomia e serenità è un ottimo obiettivo. Non sono d'accordo con un prolungamento forzato e una lunga parte della vita dedicata alla vecchiaia. Inoltre, a che pro? C'è un problema di sovrappopolazione, in futuro non ci saranno risorse per tutti, il pianeta è sfruttato, inquinato, cementificato, deturpato...__Meglio lasciare il posto alle nuove generazioni, sperando che sappiano fare di meglio che pensare a prolungare la vita.
ある程度の快適さの中で、特別な場合（病気や苦しみなど......）を除いて生活するのであれば、人間ができるだけ長生きしたいと思うのは正当なことだと思う。__大きな問題は、現在極限と考えられている年齢まで、人間がどのように、そして治療や努力の面でどのような代償を払ってまで到達したいのかということである。__もちろん、医学や技術、困難な作業の機械化によって、平均寿命を延ばすことは可能になっている。もちろん、医学や技術、そして重労働の機械化によって、平均寿命は延びることが可能になっている。しかし、これからの課題は、「老人」たちがどのような人生を望み、それにどのような意味を与えたいのかということだ。
Si l'on vit dans un certain confort et sauf cas particuliers (maladie, souffrance, ...etc....), je pense qu'il est légitime pour l'être humain de vouloir vivre le plus longtemps possible.__La grande question est de savoir comment et au prix de quels traitements et efforts, l'humain veut arriver à un âge considéré actuellement comme extrême.____Bien sûr la médecine, la technologie, la mécanisation des tâches pénibles ont permis d'élever l'espérance de vie. __A présent reste à savoir quelle vie voudront avoir tous ces "vieux" et quel sens ils souhaitent lui donner.......
独裁者や殺人犯を延命させることが最善だとは思わない。
Credo che prolungare la durata della vita sia una cosa buona purché questa longevità sia spesa per il Bene,se prolunghiamo la vita di un dittatore o di un assassino non credo sia la cosa migliore.
命を長らえるということは、他人の時間や食べ物を奪い、残り物だけを残すことだ。そんなふりをすれば、私たちはみな独裁者になってしまう。賢明でない老人と同じように。
Prolongar la vida es tomar el tiempo de los demás . sus alimentos y solo dejarles los restos. Si pretendemos eso todos seremos unos dictadores. Además de unos viejos poco sabios.
しかし、それが幸せな長さである場合に限る。 悲しいことに、多くの人がうつ病や社会生活の欠如のために人生を終えることを選ぶだろう。
Longer yes, but only if it is a happy longer time. Sadly many will choose to end their lives due to depression or no social life.
あなたが今どのように生きているかが、最終的にあなたの人生を形作る。あなたがとるすべての行動、あなたが話すすべての言葉、あなたが抱くすべての思考は、重みを持ち、刻印を残す。これがカルマの法則の本質であり、原因と結果の原則である。何事も理由なく起こることはなく、すべての結果には先立つ原因がある。目を閉じて考えてみてください。優しさ、忍耐、思いやりの種を植えれば、平和と充実を収穫することができる。しかし、もしあなたの人生が怒りや利己主義や欺瞞に駆られているなら、それらもやがてあなたに返ってくる。カルマとは罰や報いではなく、単に私たちの意図と行動が自然に展開するものなのだ。
How you live your life now will shape how your life turns out in the end. Every action you take, every word you speak, and every thought you entertain carries weight and leaves an imprint. This is the essence of the law of karma — the principle of cause and consequence. Nothing happens without a reason, and every effect has its root in some prior cause. Close your eyes and think over it. ____If you plant seeds of kindness, patience, and compassion, you will harvest peace and fulfillment. But if your life is driven by anger, selfishness, or deceit, those too will return to you in time. Karma is not punishment or reward; it is simply the natural unfolding of our intentions and actions.
こんにちは、若い頃の私は、「老い」に対する自分の姿勢をこう想像していた。私はいつも、本当は70歳になりたかったし、70歳を超えるたびに「主なる神」に特に感謝していると自分に言い聞かせていた。そして今、私は77歳になったが、通常の老化の兆候はあるものの、まだ元気だ。だから、私には本当に感謝する理由がある。私は基本的に、老化に対抗するための医学や器具を使った特別な治療をあまり信じていない。しかし、1日に1時間は自転車を漕ぎ、1時間は水（海やプール）に浸かっている。 - 泳いだり、歩いたり、後ろ向きになったり、前向きになったり。タバコは吸わないし、晩酌も控えめにしている。サプリメントも飲んでいますが、インターネットで自分で選んでいます。私の姉は100歳以上生きたかったのに、75歳でガンで亡くなりました。私は自分の年齢に満足しているし、自分の死は "神々 "に委ねているし、それで満足している。最後の数週間、数日間、病院でどのように扱われたいかも決めている。その意味で、いつ逝くかは私にとってそれほど重要ではなく、むしろどのように逝くかが重要なのだ。尊厳と尊敬をもって。だからこそ、「元気」でスタートできる毎日に今日も感謝している。
Guten Tag, In meinen jungen Jahren habe ich meine Einstellung zum "altern" so vorgestellt. Ich sagte mir immer, 70 Jahre alt zu werden wünsche ich mir sehr, und für jedes Jahr über 70 bin ich dem "Herrgott" besonders dankbar. Und jetzt bin ich 77-jährig und immer noch "guet zwäg", mit üblichen Alterserscheinungen. Also habe ich wirklich allen Grund, dankbar zu sein. Grundsätzlich glaube ich nicht zu streng an die Medizin und Sonderbehandlungen mit Geräten gegen das Altern. Ich fahre aber immer noch täglich eine Stunde "Velo" und bewege mich 1 Stunde im Wasser (Meer oder Pool). - schwimmen, gehen, rückwärts und vorwärts -. Ich rauche nicht und trinke sehr moderat, zu meinem Abendessen. Suplementaries nehme ich zu mir aber die habe ich mir selbst ausgesucht im Internet man muss nur aufpassen, dass man den Überblick nicht verliert. Meine Schwester wollte über 100 Jahre alt werden und ist mit 75 an Krebs gestorben. Ich bin zufrieden mit meinem Alter, überlasse mein Sterben den "Göttern" und bin zufrieden so. Ich habe auch festgelegt wie ich in den letzten Wochen und Tagen in einem Spital behandelt werden möchte. In diesem Sinn ist es für mich nicht so wichtig, wann ich gehen muss, eher wie. Mit Würde und Respekt. Und deshalb bin ich auch heute immer noch dankbar für jeden Tag den ich "gut" anfangen kann.
私は、現在すでに長すぎる寿命をこれ以上延ばす必要性を本当に感じていない。実際、百寿者の数は不釣り合いに増えており、もはやどこに百寿者がいるのかさえわからないほどだ。老後をこれ以上長引かせることに何の意味があるのだろうか？実際、人は老後を長引かせているのであって（！）、生きる価値のある人生を送っているわけではない。老人ホームでの生活にうんざりしている高齢者たちは、ただ死ぬことだけを待っているのだ。__このような科学的な試みは、アメリカのスタントにすぎず、真似する価値はまったくない。
Non vedo proprio la necessità di prolungare la vita oltre i limiti che già oggi sono troppo lunghi. Il numero dei centenari è infatti aumentato a dismisura, tanto che non si sa più nemmeno dove collocarli.__Cui prodest? A che serve mai prolungare la vecchiaia ancora di più? Infatti si sta prolungando la vecchiaia (!) e non la vita degna di essere vissuta. Ciò comporta anche costi sociali enormi, mentre il grande anziano, stufo di vivere in case di riposo, altro non aspetta che di morire.__Questi tentativi scientifici sono solo un'americanata come tante altre, che non vale assolutamente la pena di imitare.
こんにちは、私は、高額な費用が一役買うのではなく、常識、個人の責任、節度が必要だと思います。加えて、高齢者の希望も取り入れるべきです。
Guten Tag, ich denke die hohen Kosten sollten keine Rolle spielen, dafür der gesunde Menschenverstand, Selbstverantwortung und Mass. Zudem sollten die Wünsche alter Menschen einbezogen und berücksichtigt werden. pje
長生きは現代科学の偉大な成果のひとつである。医療技術の革新と生活水準の向上により、世界中でより多くの人々が長寿を享受している。これは間違いなく進歩の一里塚であり、科学の進歩の積み重ねと、少なくとも原則的には医療への平等なアクセスへのコミットメントによって可能となったものである。
しかし、この祝福の裏には、より深い真実が隠されている。画期的な進歩を遂げたとはいえ、その時が来れば、私たちは去らなければならない。若さの泉」を探し求めても、依然としてその発見には至らず、誕生、老化、死という生命の自然なサイクルは、すべての人間に当てはまる。現実を受け入れることが、長生きのための現在の処方箋である。
興味深いことに、今日の長寿トレンドは、ますます排他性によって形作られつつある。48,250スイスフランもする1週間のリバイタライゼーション・プレミアム・リトリートのようなプログラムは、一部の人しかアクセスできない特権の象徴となりつつある。このようなプレミアム・サービスは若返りを約束するものではあるが、本当にすべての人のための解決策なのだろうか、それとも他の人より長生きする余裕のある人だけのためのものなのだろうか。科学の驚異を受け入れると同時に、私たちは公平さと思いやりを忘れず、長寿の恩恵が売り物ではなく、すべての人のものになるようにしなければならない。
Living longer is one of the great achievements of modern science. Thanks to medical innovation and improved living standards, more people around the world are enjoying extended lives. This is undoubtedly a milestone of progress — made possible through collective scientific advancement and a commitment to equal access to healthcare, at least in principle.
But behind this celebration lies a deeper truth: no one is immortal. Despite the breakthroughs, when our time comes, we must go. The search for the “fountain of youth” remains elusive, and the natural cycle of life — birth, aging, and death — still holds true for every human being. Accepting the reality is the current prescriptions for living longer.
Interestingly, today's longevity trend is increasingly being shaped by exclusivity. Programs like week-long Revitalisation Premium retreats, costing CHF 48,250, are becoming symbols of a privilege only accessible to a few. While these premium services promise rejuvenation, are they really the solution for all, or only for those who can afford to outlive the rest? As we embrace the wonders of science, we must also stay grounded in fairness and compassion — ensuring that the benefits of long life are not for sale, but for all.
みんなに？助けてください！それなら、私たちは70～80歳まで働き、年金生活者として、超高齢者専門の幼稚園に入らなければならない。特権はない！
Per tutti? Aiuto! Allora dovremmo lavorare fino a 70-80 per poi finire pensionati in qualche asilo specializzato per grandi anziani, pure costosissimo.____"Revitalisation premium" : macché privilegio, NO grazie!
私の人生のモットーは常にこうだった！少なくとも70歳まで生きられたら、私はとても幸せで満足するだろう。そして今、私は77歳だ。事実、私たち老人の中には、死ぬまで重要な薬を飲まなければならない人もいる。これらの薬を精査する必要はないと思う。いわゆる "サプリメント "も、この時代には当たり前のことで、それでいいと思う。しかし、先見の明と注意と知恵を持って摂取すべきものである。インターネットのおかげで、私たちは医薬品を調べ、精査する機会を得た。これは私たち老人にとっても大きな成果です。また、人道的なアドバイスをしてくれる "良い "医師と接することができることを願っている。最終的に、自分と自分の体に起こることの責任は自分にあり、それは大多数の「専門家」にも尊重されている。私は、プッシュ・レメディではなく、オメガ3やウコンのカプセルなど、自分で選んだサプリメントを飲んでいる。短期的な効果はないが、長く飲み続ければ効果はあると思う。ただし、私はこの2つの製品とは商業的なつながりはなく、単なる例であることに注意してほしい。私はリバイタライゼーション・プログラムや完全なオーバーホールなどは行っていない。若返り治療もしない。 「必要なことは何もしない」。そして、それ以外は、たくさんの運動とたくさんの水で分別ある生活をする。
Meine Lebensdevise war schon immer folgende! Meine Erwartungen waren und sind, dass ich sehr glückllich und zufrieden wäre wenn ich wenigstens 70 Jahre alt würde, und für jedes zusätliche Jahr war ich "dem Herrgott" besonders und speziell dankbar. Und jetzt bin ich bals 77-jährig. Es ist ja so, dass wir alten Menschen bis zum Tod z.T. lebensnotwendige Arzneimittel einnehmen müssen. Ich denke diese Medikamente brauchen wir nicht zu hinterfragen. Die sog. "Supplementaries" gehören in diesen Zeiten ebenfalls nur Normalität, ich denke, das ist ok. Sie sollten aber mit Weitsicht, Vorsicht und Weisheit eingenommen werden. Dank dem Internet haben wir heute die Möglichkeit, Medikamente zu erforschen und zu hinterfragen. Das ist eine grosse Errungenschaft, auch für uns Alte. Zudem, so hoffe ich, stehen uns auch "gute" Aerzte zur Verfügung die uns menschenfreundlich beraten können. Schlussendlich sind wir verantortlich, für das was uns und mit unserem Körper passiert und das wird auch von den allermeisten "Fachpersonen" respektiert. Ich nehme Supl. die ich mir selbst ausgesucht habe, keine Pusch-Mittel. sondern so etwas wie Omega 3 oder Curcuma-Kapseln etc. Die haben aber keinen kurzfristigen Effekt, aber ich glaube, bei längeren Einnehmen schon. Bitte nehmen Sie aber zur Kenntis, dass ich keinen kommerziellen Bezug zu diesen beiden Mitteln habe, es waren nur Beispiele. Revitalisierungs-Prgramme und Totalsanierung etc. mache ich keine. Und Verjüngungkuren auch nicht. "Nume was nötig ist". Und sonst vernünftig leben mit viel Bewegung und viel Wasser.
美しい言葉やアドバイスをありがとう。一番安くて良いのは、長生きのために、たくさん運動して、水をたくさん飲んで、賢明な生活をすることです。 あとは「主なる神」に任せることだ。
Thank you for beautiful though and advice. The best and cheapest are live sensibly with lots of exercise and plenty of water for longevity. Rest leave it to " the Lord God".
長生きは年金にも影響する。年金が創設された当初は、定年退職後数年以上生きる人はほとんどいなかった。今、私が定年退職したときに公的年金があるかどうかはわからない。65歳以上の高齢者に少なくとも20年間の休暇を与えるのではなく、定年退職年齢を75歳（全員）に引き上げた方がいいのかもしれない。しかし、国、企業、個人を問わず、年金が残っている人は、退職後にそれを好きな人に渡すことができるようにすべきだ。
Living longer has an effect on pensions too. When pensions were first created, people rarely lived more than a few years past retirement, meaning the remaining State pension remained in the pot. Now, I'm not sure if there will be a State pension when I retire. Maybe moving the retirement age to 75 (for everyone) would help, rather than giving the 65+ year olds at least a 20 year holiday, paid for by fewer and fewer workers. But for those with any pension left - State, company, private - they should be allowed to pass it on to anyone they want, to use when they retire.
年金制度に関するご指摘には賛成です。現在の予測に基づくと、私は定年退職後に月々～1,000スイスフラン程度を受け取ることになるかもしれない。しかし、単に定年を75歳に引き上げるだけでは実行可能な解決策にはならない。保険会社が負担を分かち合ってくれない限り、私たちのような多くの人々は、長寿化傾向に伴うコストの上昇に対応できないかもしれない。真の解決策は、持続可能性だけでなく、年齢を重ねた個人の尊厳と幸福を優先する新たな政策を打ち出すことにある。人の尊厳は金銭でモニターされるべきではない。
I agree with your point regarding the pension system. Based on current projections, I might receive around CHF ~1,000 per month upon retirement — and while I'm not overly concerned now, time will tell. However, simply raising the retirement age to 75 is not a viable solution. Many people like us may not be able to afford the rising costs associated with longevity trend, unless insurance providers are willing to share the burden. The real solution lies in creating new policies that prioritize not just sustainability, but also the dignity and well-being of individuals as they age. Dignity of ones should not be monitor in monetary.
こんにちは、年寄りの私は、あなたほど「年金問題」を悲観的に見ていません。この議論の中心は「年金」ではないが。私はタイに住んでいますが、それこそ「マイ・ペン・ライ」、関係ないですね！だから、スイスは将来年金がなくなるほどひどい管理・運営をしているわけではない。それはいいことだ。それは確かに「金」のコテで行われるものではない。それもまた良いことだ。あなたの考えは、一見理解できるとしても、私には少し過激すぎる。私は62歳で引退したが、誰に頼む必要もなかった。ただ静かに、穏やかに、快適に晩年を過ごしたかった。なんとかそれができた。私たちスイス人女性は、65歳から75歳で引退できる合理的な解決策を見つけなければならない。スイスのバランス、そして何よりも公平なバランス。それにも同意できる。保険基準を超える医療費は患者が負担すべきです。さらに、年金は受け継ぐことができず、せいぜい「年金で貯めたお金」であり、それは良いことだと思います。私の寄稿をご理解いただければ幸いです。ありがとうございました。
Guten Tag, als alter Mann, sehe ich die "Rentenfrage" nicht so pessimisit wie sie. Obwohl in dieser Diskussion nicht die "Rennten im Zentrum" stehen. Ich lebe in Thailand und das sagt man "mai pen rai", das spielt keine Rolle! Also, so schlecht ist die Schweiznicht gemanaget/verwaltet, dass es in Zukunft keine Rente mehr geben wird, ich denke auch, dass immer Geld vorhanden sein wird um dein "gestrauchelten-umgefallenen" Menschen geholfen werden kann. Das ist gut so. Ganz sicher wird auch nicht mit der "goldenen" Kelle angerichtet. Auch das ist gut so. Ihre Vorstellung ist mir etwas zu radikal, auch wenn im Ansatz nachvollziehbar. Ich habe mich selbst mit 62 pensioniert, und musste niemanden fragen. Ich wollte einfach meine letzten Jahre, ruhig, friedlich und gemütlich verbringen. Das ist mir soweil gelungen. Wir Schweizerinnen müsste eine vertretbare Lösung finden bei der man sich mit zwischen 65 - 75 Jahren pensionieren lassen kann. Schweizerisch ausgewogen und vor allem gerecht. Damit kann auch ich einverstanden sein. Gesundheitskosten die über die Versicherten Normen gehe, sollten verbindlich von den Patienten übernommen werden. Damit wären wir wieder beim Thema von Frau J.D. Zudem, Renten können nicht weitergeben werden, höchsten "gespartes Geld auch durch Renten" und ich denke, das ist gut so. Gerne hoffe ich, dass Sie meinen Beitrag würdigen können. Danke pje
