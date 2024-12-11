Temas del día de EFE Internacional del 11 de diciembre de 2024 (09.00 horas)

38 minutos

SIRIA CONFLICTO

Damasco – Las Fuerzas de Siria Democrática (FSD), una alianza armada liderada por kurdosirios y respaldada por Washington, se han retirado de dos ciudades claves en el norte y este de Siria ante el avance de los rebeldes sirios en esa zona del país, apoyados por Turquía.

(Texto) (Foto) (Audio)

– Se enviarán unas claves sobre quiénes son las Fuerzas de Siria Democrática y su importancia en este frente de la ofensiva insurgente.

(Texto)

– Las reuniones entre responsables de los grupos islamistas y rebeldes continúan para discutir el proceso de transición política en Siria tras la caída del régimen de Bachar al Asad.

(Texto) (Foto) (Vídeo)

– A la espera de ver qué pasos da el nuevo gobierno sirio, Israel sigue desplegado en la zona desmilitarizada en la frontera con Siria, tras destruir casi el 80 % de las capacidades militares del régimen de Al Asad.

(Texto)

– La escasez de gas y alimentos es una de las grandes preocupaciones de los ciudadanos de la capital siria, mientras que la ONU ya ha dado la alerta sobre esta falta de productos básicos. Por Ana María Guzelian (crónica)

(texto)(foto)(vídeo)

– El derrocamiento de Bachar al Asad ha resultado ser un buen negocio para los talleres de chapa y pintura de Damasco. La conexión entre ambos sucesos pasa por la conjunción de tradiciones árabes, muchas armas de fuego, alegría desbordada y buena o mala suerte, según se mire. Por Álvaro Mellizo (crónica)

(texto) (foto) (vídeo)

– El líder supremo de Irán, Ali Jameneí, culpó este miércoles a Estados Unidos e Israel de la caída del depuesto presidente Bachar al Asad en Siria, aliado de Teherán y que formaba parte del llamado Eje de la resistencia.

(Texto) (Foto) (Vídeo)

UCRANIA GUERRA

Cherníguiv (Ucrania) – Ucrania busca junto a la ONU y sus socios internacionales dar oportunidades laborales a veteranos de guerra que han sufrido heridas graves o mutilaciones en el frente al formarlos como especialistas en el desminado para apoyar la limpieza del territorio del país de artefactos explosivos que ponen en riesgo a la población civil. Por Marcel Gascón

(Texto) (Foto) (Audio) (Vídeo)

– El canciller alemán, Olaf Scholz, y el primer ministro de Ucrania, Denís Shmigal, inauguran en Berlín el séptimo Foro Económico germano-ucraniano, al que asisten unos 500 participantes y que se celebra bajo el lema «Más fuertes juntos, asegurar el futuro».

(Texto) (Foto) (Vídeo)

FRANCIA GOBIERNO

París – El Consejo de Ministros francés en funciones aprueba una ley transitoria sobre el presupuesto para que el Ejecutivo pueda continuar en vigor hasta que un nuevo Gabinete apruebe las cuentas definitivas para 2025, coincidiendo con el compromiso mostrado por el presidente Emmanuel Macron de designar un nuevo primer ministro es las próximas horas.

(Texto)

COREA DEL SUR CRISIS

Seúl.- La Policía surcoreana registró este miércoles la oficina del presidente del país, Yoon Suk-yeol, dentro de su investigación sobre su declaración de la ley marcial la semana pasada, en la misma jornada en que el exministro de Defensa, Kim Yong-hyun, intentó suicidarse durante su detención en Seúl por estar involucrado en el mismo caso.

(Texto) (Foto)

UE PESCA

Bruselas – El ministro de Agricultura y Pesca, Luis Planas, informa en rueda de prensa del acuerdo por unanimidad alcanzado en la Unión Europea sobre las posibilidades de pesca en 2025 en el Atlántico y el Mediterráneo, donde se contempla reducir el esfuerzo pesquero de los arrastreros en un 66% en aguas españolas.

(Texto) (Foto) (Audio) (Vídeo)

– El ministro español de Agricultura y Pesca, Luis Planas, destacó este miércoles el «buen resultado» que supone para España el acuerdo sobre las posibilidades de pesca de 2025 en el Atlántico y el Mediterráneo alcanzado en la Unión Europea (UE).

(Texto) (foto) (vídeo) (Directo)

ITALIA ESPAÑA

Roma – Felipe VI se dirige a los parlamentarios italianos en una sesión conjunta de la Cámara de los diputados y el Senado, punto central de la visita de Estado de los reyes a Italia, en una jornada en la que también se reunirán con el presidente de la República, Sergio Mattarella, y la primera ministra, Giorgia Meloni. Por Carmen Naranjo.

(Texto) (Foto) (Vídeo)

ARGENTINA VENEZUELA

Washington – El Consejo Permanente de la Organización de los Estados Americanos (OEA) celebra una sesión extraordinaria con la participación telemática del ministro argentino de Relaciones Exteriores, Gerardo Werthein, quien informará sobre la «Situación de los asilados venezolanos en la residencia oficial de la Embajada de Argentina en Caracas».

(Texto) (Foto) (Vídeo)

ONU TRATA DE PERSONAS

Viena – El incremento de menores no acompañados en las rutas migratorias ha llevado a un aumento importante en la detección de niños como víctimas de trata en Europa occidental y meridional, según un informe de la ONU.

(Texto) (Audio) (Infografía)

(Se ha enviado un resumen de que la trata de personas, especialmente de menores, se encuentra al alza impulsada por la pobreza, los conflictos y los efectos del cambio climático, alertó este miércoles la ONU, que llamó a luchar contra esta forma moderna de esclavitud)

(Texto) (Infografía)

(Se han enviado diversas informaciones relacionadas con este informe, relacionadas con las estafas «online» el trabajo forzado que supera a la explotación sexual en América del Sur, y que las mujeres y niñas siguen siendo las principales víctimas de la trata)

GARCÍA MÁRQUEZ

Bogotá – La serie ‘Cien años de soledad’, basada en la novela homónima del nobel de Literatura colombiano Gabriel García Márquez y dirigida por Laura Mora, se estrena mundialmente este miércoles, producida y adaptada por «Netflix».

– Se enviará una crónica de la proyección del primer capítulo de la serie en la plaza de Aracataca, la ciudad natal de García Márquez, así como una entrevista con la directora Laura Mora, en la que resalta que la responsabilidad del proyecto «no deja de asustar» pero que ha conseguido llevar a la pantalla «la belleza poética» del texto.

(Texto) (Foto) (Vídeo)

METRO LONDRES

Londres – El diseñador británico Harry Beck (1902-1974) ideó en los años 30 el revolucionario mapa actual del metro de Londres, que se replicó en ciudades de todo el mundo, pero no es hasta ahora, medio siglo después de su muerte y tras varios rechazos en vida, cuando está recibiendo reconocimiento. Por Raúl Bobé

(Texto)

AGENDA INFORMATIVA

EUROPA

09:00h.- La Haya.- ISRAEL PALESTINA.- La Justicia neerlandesa inicia este miércoles el proceso contra siete sospechosos de la violencia registrada en Ámsterdam en el contexto del partido de fútbol Ajax – Maccabi Tel Aviv en noviembre, un suceso que ha empañado Países Bajos entre acusaciones de antisemitismo, declaraciones racistas y críticas a Israel por su reacción. (Texto)

11:00h.- Roma.- ITALIA ESPAÑA.- Los reyes de España son recibidos por el presidente de Italia, Sergio Mattarella, y su hija Laura en el Palacio del Quirinal (Texto) (Foto) (Vídeo)

12:00h.- París.- OCDE DESEMPLEO.- La OCDE publica las tasas del desempleo de sus países miembros y del conjunto de la organización. (Texto)

12:00h.- Ginebra.- SUIZA ESPAÑA.- El Museo Rath de Ginebra presenta a la prensa la exposición «L’image Revenante» con obras de la Colección de Arte Contemporáneo de la Fundación ”la Caixa”, como parte de un esfuerzo de internacionalización de su colección. (Texto) (Foto) (Vídeo)

12:30h.- Berlín.- UCRANIA GUERRA.- Séptimo Foro económico germano-ucraniano. (Texto) (Foto) (Vídeo)

13:00h.- Roma.- ITALIA ESPAÑA.- La primera ministra italiana, Giorgia Meloni, recibe a los reyes de España, Felipe VI y Letizia, en la Villa Doria Pamphilj de la capital, una de las sedes del Gobierno italiano. (Texto) (Foto) (Vídeo)

14:00h.- Ginebra.- ISRAEL PALESTINA.- La relatora de la ONU sobre la situación de derechos humanos en los territorios palestinos, Francesca Albanese, y otros expertos de la ONU hablan de la situación en Gaza. (Texto)

15:10h.- Roma.- ITALIA ESPAÑA.- El rey Felipe VI participa en una sesión conjunta de la Cámara de los diputados y el Senado italianos, una ceremonia excepcional de la que existen solo dos precedentes: con el rey Juan Carlos I en 1998 y con el papa Juan Pablo II en 2002. (Texto) (Foto) (Vídeo)

16:10h.- Roma.- ITALIA ESPAÑA.- El rey Felipe VI acude al Ayuntamiento de Roma para encontrarse con el alcalde de la capital, Roberto Gualtieri (Texto) (Foto) (Vídeo)

17:00h.- Ginebra.- CIENCIA BIOLOGÍA.- La Universidad de Ginebra (UNIGE) publica los resultados de una investigación sobre factores no genéticos que pueden influir en la biodiversidad. (Texto)

18:30h.- París.- ESPAÑA POESÍA.- El poeta de origen sirio Adonis recibe el Premio Internacional Joan Margarit de Poesía de manos de la alcaldesa de París, Anne Hidalgo, en un acto en en el Instituto Cervantes de la capital francesa. Instituto Cervantes de París (Texto) (Foto) (Vídeo)

19:30h.- Lisboa.- PORTUGAL FEMINISMO.- Lanzamiento del libro ‘O essencial sobre Natália Correia» sobre la vida y trabajo de la escritora política y feminista portuguesa Natália Correia (1923-1993). (Texto)

20:00h.- Roma.- ITALIA ESPAÑA.- Los reyes de España, Felipe y Letizia, participan en la cena de gala ofrecida en su honor por el presidente de la República italiana, Sergio Mattarella, en el Palacio del Quirinal (Texto) (Foto) (Vídeo)

París.- FRANCIA GOBIERNO.- El Consejo de Ministros francés en funciones aprueba una ley transitoria sobre el presupuesto para que el Ejecutivo actualmente en funciones pueda continuar funcionando hasta que el nuevo Gobierno aprueba un presupuesto definitivo para 2025. (Texto)

Moscú.- RUSIA CARBÓN.- El presidente ruso, Vladímir Putin, se reúne con el Gobierno para analizar el desarrollo de la industria del carbón.

Ginebra.- EMPLEO DERECHOS.- La Organización Internacional del Trabajo (OIT) presenta un informe sobre cómo está funcionando el diálogo social

Berlín.- ALEMANIA ELECCIONES.- El canciller alemán, Olaf Scholz, registra oficialmente la solicitud para someterse en el Parlamento a una moción de confianza el próximo día 16 tras la ruptura de la coalición de Gobierno, lo que llevará a la celebración de elecciones generales anticipadas el 23 de febrero de 2025. (Texto)

Viena.- OPEP INFORME.- La Organización de Países Exportadores de Petróleo (OPEP) publica hoy su informe mensual sobre la situación del mercado petrolero. (Texto)

AMÉRICA

13:00h.- Río de Janeiro.- BRASIL SERVICIOS.- El Gobierno divulga el crecimiento del sector servicios de Brasil en octubre. (Texto)

13:00h.- Asunción.- PARAGUAY DROGAS.- El Programa de cooperación entre la Unión Europea y América Latina destinado a mejorar la coherencia, el equilibrio y el impacto de las políticas sobre drogas (COPOLAD) presenta las “Herramientas para la Defensa Penal de Mujeres Criminalizadas por delitos menores de drogas: Hacia una Justicia Equitativa en Paraguay”. Salón Auditorio Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional (Texto) (Foto) (Vídeo)

14:00h.- Sao Paulo.- BRASIL AUTOMÓVILES.- La Asociación Nacional de Fabricantes de Vehículos Automotores (Anfavea) de Brasil divulga los datos de producción y ventas de automóviles en noviembre y su primera proyección para 2025. (Texto)

14:00h.- Washington.- OEA ARGENTINA.- El Consejo Permanente de la OEA aborda la situación de los seis opositores al gobierno de Nicolás Maduro que se encuentran asilados en la embajada argentina en Caracas. (Texto) (Foto) (Vídeo)

14:30h.- Washington.- EEUU INFLACIÓN.- La Oficina de Estadísticas Laborales (BLS) publica los datos de inflación de Estados Unidos. (Texto)

14:45h.- Toronto.- CANADÁ INTERESES.- El Banco de Canadá anuncia su decisión sobre tipos de interés. (Texto)

15:00h.- Caracas.- VENEZUELA REINSERCIÓN.- La Hacienda Santa Teresa continúa con la promoción de valores y la prevención de la violencia a través del rugby, con el «Proyecto Alcatraz», que involucra a exreos de distintas prisiones venezolanas en el Torneo Internacional Santa Teresa Rugby. (Texto) (Foto) (Vídeo)

15:00h.- Nueva York.- INTELIGENCIA ARTIFICIAL.- Nueva York celebra el ‘The IA Summit’, evento centrado en las novedades de la inteligencia artificial (IA) que reúne a expertos, académicos y empresas relacionadas con esta novedosa tecnología. (Texto)

16:00h.- Bogotá.- COLOMBIA DEPORTE.- Ceremonia de premiación del Deportista del Año de 2024, organizada por el diario El Espectador. Connecta Plaza (Texto) (Foto) (Vídeo)

16:00h.- Tapachula.- CRISIS MIGRATORIA MÉXICO.- Venezolanos piden a Trump cambiar el Gobierno en Venezuela para detener las caravanas en México (Texto) (Foto) (Vídeo)

16:00h.- Washington.- EEUU AFGANISTÁN.- El secretario de Estado estadounidense, Antony Blinken, hace balance ante el Comité de Exteriores de la Cámara de Representantes sobre la retirada de Estados Unidos de Afganistán. (Texto) (Foto) (Vídeo)

17:00h.- Nueva York.- EEUU ARTE.- El Museo Metropolitano de Arte de Nueva York (Met) presenta junto a la arquitecta mexicana Frida Escobedo sus planes para el ala de Arte Moderno y Contemporáneo. (Texto) (Foto)

18:00h.- Lima.- PERÚ PETRÓLEO.- El nuevo presidente de la estatal Petroperú, Alejandro Narváez, analiza en una rueda de prensa con corresponsales el estado de la compañía, que se encuentra «en la antesala de la quiebra», según su primer análisis. (Texto) (Foto) (Vídeo)

22:00h.- Miami.- EEUU ECONOMÍA.- Los expresidentes Vicente Fox (México), Iván Duque (Colombia) y el expresidente interino de Venezuela Juan Guaidó participan en el World Strategic Forum, un foro que reúne a altos ejecutivos y líderes políticos para abordar cómo las empresas pueden prosperar en la «nueva economía». (Texto)

23:00h.- Río de Janeiro.- BRASIL INTERESES.- El Banco Central brasileño anuncia si mantiene o modifica la tasa básica de intereses de Brasil. (Texto)

23:00h.- Washington.- LATINOAMÉRICA INMIGRACIÓN.- El alcalde de la Ciudad de Guatemala, Ricardo Quiñónez Lemus, habla en el centro AS/COA de Washington sobre el desarrollo económico en Centroamérica y las estrategias para promoverlo.

23:30h.- Aracataca.- GARCÍA MÁRQUEZ.- Aracataca, pueblo natal de Gabriel García Márquez asiste a la proyección del primer capítulo de ‘Cien años de soledad’, serie producida por Netflix. Plaza Simón Bolívar. (Texto) (Foto) (Audio)

Washington.- EEUU TRANSICIÓN.- Eliminar la obtención de la ciudadanía por nacimiento e indultar a los encausados por el asalto al Capitolio forman parte de la batería de medidas que el presidente electo de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, promete promulgar en su primer día en la Casa Blanca y que definirán su segundo mandato. (Texto) (Foto)

Washington – EEUU INCENDIOS – Los Ángeles – El incendio que asola Malibú, el oeste de California, sigue avanzando sin control, forzando la evacuación de miles de personas y destruyendo hogares a su paso mientras las autoridades trabajan a contrarreloj para controlar las llamas. (Texto) (Foto) (Vídeo)

Washington – CRISIS MIGRATORIA EE.UU. – Los senadores hispanos Catherine Cortez Masto, Alex Padilla y Ben Ray Luján ofrecen este miércoles una rueda de prensa para instar al presidente de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, a tomar medidas que protejan a los migrantes beneficiarios del Estatus de Protección Temporal (TPS) y a los «soñadores», migrantes que llegaron al país de manera irregular siendo niños. (Texto) (Foto) (Vídeo)

Montevideo – URUGUAY CINE – El productor brasileño Daniel Dreifuss, galardonado en 2023 con un Premio Oscar por ‘Sin novedad en el frente’, brinda una entrevista a la Agencia EFE en el marco de su visita a Uruguay para participar en el mercado de cine latinoamericano Ventana Sur. (Texto) (Foto) (Vídeo)

Washington.- EEUU SALUD.- El presidente de EE.UU., Joe Biden, y la primera dama, Jill Biden, encabezan este miércoles la primera Conferencia de la Casa Blanca sobre la Investigación en Salud de la Mujer . (Texto) (Foto) (Vídeo)

Washington.- ECONOMÍA BID.- El presidente del Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo (BID), Ilan Goldfajn, ofrece este miércoles una rueda de prensa virtual. (Texto)

Quito.- ECUADOR GALÁPAGOS.- Los manglares del archipiélago ecuatoriano de Galápagos, que tienen el potencial de almacenar 1,8 millones de toneladas de carbono azul, se mantienen en una situación de «vulnerabilidad» y bajo amenaza de erupciones volcánicas, tsunamis, incendios y especies invasoras, entre otras. (Texto) (Foto) (Vídeo)

Bogotá.- GARCÍA MÁRQUEZ.- Netflix estrena mundialmente la serie ‘Cien años de soledad’, basada en la novela homónima del nobel de Literatura colombiano Gabriel García Márquez.

ORIENTE MEDIO Y ÁFRICA

10:00h.- Kinsasa.- RD CONGO EJÉRCITO.- Amnistía Internacional (AI) presenta en una rueda de prensa virtual este miércoles un nuevo informe sobre los hechos sucedidos el 30 de agosto de 2023 en la ciudad de Goma, en el este de la República Democrática del Congo (RDC), cuando más de cincuenta personas murieron a causa de la represión por parte del Ejército congoleño de unas protestas convocadas contra la misión de la ONU en el país. (Texto)

12:30h.- Pretoria.- SUDÁFRICA ONU.- El ministro de Relaciones Internacionales y Cooperación de Sudáfrica, Ronald Lamola, recibe al secretario general de la ONU, António Guterres, en una visita de cortesía para abordar, entre otros temas, las prioridades de la presidencia sudafricana del G20. (Texto) (Foto) (Vídeo)

Riad.- COP16 DESERTIFICACIÓN.- Decimosexta sesión de la Conferencia de las Partes (COP) de la Convención de las Naciones Unidas de Lucha contra la Desertificación (UNCCD, en inglés) (Texto)

Jerusalén.- ISRAEL PARAGUAY.- El presidente de Paraguay, Santiago Peña, inaugura la nueva Embajada paraguaya en Jerusalén, cerrada desde que su antecesor, Mario Abdo Benítez, la trasladase de vuelta a Tel Aviv. (Texto) (Foto) (Vídeo)

Argel.- ARGELIA CULTURA.- Audiencia del escritor argelino, Boualem Sansal, de 75 años y detenido el pasado 16 de noviembre al volver a Argelia por cargos vinculados contra la seguridad del Estado según la ley antiterrorista.

Trípoli.- LIBIA RECONCILIACIÓN.- El presidente del Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, encargado del comité de Alto Nivel de la Unión Africana sobre Libia, termina su visita oficial en el país magrebí donde se ha reunido con los poderes enfrentados para promover una propuesta de reconciliación nacional. (Texto)

ASIA

Pekin.-CHINA ECONOMIA .- La Conferencia Central de Trabajo Económico, una cumbre anual clave, tiene previsto comenzar una reunión de dos días en la que tratan los objetivos económicos del siguiente ejercicio.

Manila.- FILIPINAS PRESIDENCIA .- La Oficina Nacional de Investigación de Filipinas cita a declarar a la vicepresidenta, Sara Duterte, tras sus supuestas amenazas de muerte contra el presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (Texto) (Foto) (Vídeo)

Manila.- ASIA ECONOMÍA.- El Banco Asiático de Desarrollo (BAD) publica sus perspectivas económicas para Asia

Tokio.- JAPÓN ARTE.- Con una proyección internacional prometedora tras haber representado a su país en la 60 edición de la Bienal de Venecia, Yuko Mohri realiza instalaciones artísticas «relacionadas con la experiencia» al combinar lienzos de artistas conocidos y objetos cotidianos con luces, sonido y movimiento, como en su primera gran exposición en solitario en Japón. (Texto)(Foto) (Vídeo)

SYRIA CONFLICT

Damascus – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an armed alliance led by Syrian Kurds and supported by Washington, have withdrawn from two key cities in northern and eastern Syria in the face of the advance of Turkish-backed Syrian rebels.

(Text) (Photo)

– Some keys will be sent about who the Syrian Democratic Forces are and their importance in this front of the insurgent offensive.

(Text)

– Meetings between leaders of Islamist groups and rebels continue to discuss the political transition process in Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

(Text) (Photo) (Video)

– Awaiting to see what steps the new Syrian government takes, Israel remains deployed in the demilitarized zone on the border with Syria, after destroying nearly 80% of the military capabilities of Al Asad’s regime.

(Text)

Damascus – The shortage of gas and food is one of the major concerns of the citizens of the Syrian capital, while the UN has already raised the alarm about this lack of basic products. By Ana María Guzelian (chronicle)

(text)(photo)(video)

– The downfall of Bashar al-Assad has proven to be a good business for the body shops in Damascus. The connection between both events lies in the conjunction of Arab traditions, many firearms, overflowing joy, and good or bad luck, depending on how you look at it. By Álvaro Mellizo (chronicle)

(text) (photo) (video)

– The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, delivers a speech on the recent events in the Middle East following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government in Syria, an ally of Tehran.

(Text) (Photo) (Video)

UKRAINE WAR

Chernihiv (Ukraine) – Ukraine, together with the UN and its international partners, is seeking to provide job opportunities for war veterans who have suffered serious injuries or amputations on the front line by training them as demining specialists to support the clearing of the country’s territory from explosive devices that pose a risk to the civilian population. By Marcel Gascón

(Text) (Photo) (Video)

– The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, inaugurate in Berlin the seventh German-Ukrainian Economic Forum, attended by around 500 participants and held under the slogan «Stronger Together, Securing the Future.»

(Text) (Photo) (Video)

– Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with the Government in Moscow to discuss the development of the coal industry.

FRANCE GOVERNMENT

Paris – The French caretaker Cabinet approves a transitional law on the budget so that the government can remain in effect until a new Cabinet approves the final accounts for 2025, coinciding with the commitment shown by President Emmanuel Macron to appoint a new Prime Minister in the coming hours.

(Text)

ARGENTINA VENEZUELA

Washington – The Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) is holding an extraordinary session with the remote participation of the Argentine Foreign Minister, Gerardo Werthein, who will report on the «Situation of Venezuelan asylum seekers at the official residence of the Argentine Embassy in Caracas.»

(Text) (Photo) (Video)

UN TREATY ON HUMAN TRAFFICKING

Vienna – The increase in unaccompanied minors on migration routes has led to a significant rise in the detection of children as victims of trafficking in Western and Southern Europe, according to a UN report.

(Text)

A summary has been sent indicating that human trafficking, especially of minors, is on the rise driven by poverty, conflicts, and the effects of climate change, the UN warned this Wednesday, calling to fight against this modern form of slavery.

(Text) (Infographic)

Various pieces of information related to this report have been sent, concerning «online» scams, forced labor that surpasses sexual exploitation in South America, and that women and girls continue to be the primary victims of trafficking.

SOUTH KOREA CRISIS

Seoul.- South Korean police raided the office of the country’s president, Yoon Suk-yeol, on Wednesday as part of their investigation into his declaration of martial law last week, on the same day that former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun attempted suicide during his detention in Seoul for being involved in the same case.(photo)

TAIWAN CHINA

Taipei/Beijing.- The Chinese government emphasized that it would take the «necessary measures» to defend its «sovereignty» and «territorial integrity,» after Taiwan detected the presence of more than 70 Chinese aircraft and ships during China’s naval deployment in the Pacific, an operation that Beijing has not confirmed.

(Text)

EU FISHING

Brussels – The Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Luis Planas, informs in a press conference about the unanimous agreement reached in the European Union regarding the fishing possibilities in 2025 in the Atlantic and the Mediterranean, which includes reducing the fishing effort of trawlers by 66% in Spanish waters.

(photo) (video)

Press conference of the Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Luis Planas

(Text) (photo) (video) LIVE

GARCÍA MÁRQUEZ

Bogotá – The series ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’, based on the homonymous novel by Colombian Nobel Prize in Literature winner Gabriel García Márquez and directed by Laura Mora, will premiere worldwide this Wednesday, produced and adapted by «Netflix».

– A chronicle of the screening of the first episode of the series in the plaza of Aracataca, García Márquez’s hometown, will be sent, along with an interview with director Laura Mora.

(Text) (Photo) (Video)

ITALY SPAIN

Rome – Felipe VI addresses the Italian parliamentarians in a joint session of the House of Deputies and the Senate, the focal point of the state visit of the kings to Italy, on a day when they will also meet with the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, and the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni. By Carmen Naranjo.

(Text) (Photo) (Video)

London Underground

London – British designer Harry Beck (1902-1974) created the revolutionary current map of the London underground in the 1930s, which was replicated in cities around the world, but it is only now, half a century after his death and after several rejections during his lifetime, that he is receiving recognition. By Raúl Bobé

(Text)

INFORMATIVE AGENDA

EUROPE

09:00 AM- The Hague.- ISRAEL PALESTINE.- Dutch justice begins on Wednesday the trial against seven suspects of the violence that occurred in Amsterdam during the Ajax – Maccabi Tel Aviv football match in November, an event that has tarnished the Netherlands amid accusations of antisemitism, racist statements, and criticism of Israel for its response. (Text)

11:00 AM- Rome.- ITALY SPAIN.- The kings of Spain are received by the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, and his daughter Laura at the Quirinal Palace (Text) (Photo) (Video)

12:00 PM- Paris.- OECD UNEMPLOYMENT.- The OECD publishes the unemployment rates of its member countries and the organization as a whole. (Text)

12:00 PM- Geneva.- SWITZERLAND SPAIN.- The Rath Museum in Geneva presents to the press the exhibition «The Returning Image» featuring works from the Contemporary Art Collection of the «la Caixa» Foundation, as part of an effort to internationalize its collection. (Text) (Photo) (Video)

12:30 PM- Berlin.- UKRAINE WAR.- Seventh German-Ukrainian Economic Forum. (Text) (Photo) (Video)

1:00 PM- Rome.- ITALY SPAIN.- The Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, receives the King and Queen of Spain, Felipe VI and Letizia, at the Villa Doria Pamphilj in the capital, one of the seats of the Italian Government. (Text) (Photo) (Video)

2:00 PM- Geneva.- ISRAEL PALESTINE.- The UN rapporteur on the human rights situation in the Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, and other UN experts discuss the situation in Gaza. (Text)

15:10- Rome.- ITALY SPAIN.- King Felipe VI participates in a joint session of the Italian Chamber of Deputies and Senate, an exceptional ceremony with only two precedents: with King Juan Carlos I in 1998 and with Pope John Paul II in 2002. (Text) (Photo) (Video)

16:10h.- Rome.- ITALY SPAIN.- King Felipe VI visits the City Hall of Rome to meet with the mayor of the capital, Roberto Gualtieri (Text) (Photo) (Video)

5:00 PM.- Geneva.- BIOLOGY SCIENCE.- The University of Geneva (UNIGE) publishes the results of a research study on non-genetic factors that may influence biodiversity. (Text)

6:30 PM- Paris.- SPAIN POETRY.- The Syrian-born poet Adonis receives the Joan Margarit International Poetry Award from the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, at an event held at the Cervantes Institute in the French capital. Cervantes Institute of Paris (Text) (Photo) (Video)

7:30 PM- Lisbon.- PORTUGAL FEMINISM.- Launch of the book ‘The Essentials about Natália Correia’ about the life and work of the Portuguese political and feminist writer Natália Correia (1923-1993). (Text)

8:00 PM- Rome.- ITALY SPAIN.- The kings of Spain, Felipe and Letizia, participate in the gala dinner hosted in their honor by the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, at the Quirinal Palace (Text) (Photo) (Video)

Paris.- FRANCE GOVERNMENT.- The French Council of Ministers in office approves a temporary law on the budget so that the current Executive can continue operating until the new Government approves a definitive budget for 2025. (Text)

Moscow.- RUSSIA COAL.- Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with the government to discuss the development of the coal industry.

Geneva.- EMPLOYMENT RIGHTS.- The International Labour Organization (ILO) presents a report on how social dialogue is functioning

Berlin.- GERMANY ELECTIONS.- The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, officially registers the request to submit a motion of confidence in Parliament on the 16th following the breakdown of the coalition government, which will lead to early general elections being held on February 23, 2025. (Text)

Vienna.- OPEC REPORT.- The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) publishes its monthly report on the state of the oil market today. (Text)

AMERICA

1:00 PM- Rio de Janeiro.- BRAZIL SERVICES.- The Government announces the growth of Brazil’s service sector in October. (Text)

1:00 PM- Asunción.- PARAGUAY DRUGS.- The cooperation program between the European Union and Latin America aimed at improving the coherence, balance, and impact of drug policies (COPOLAD) presents the “Tools for the Criminal Defense of Women Criminalized for Minor Drug Offenses: Towards Equitable Justice in Paraguay.” National Congress Library Auditorium Hall (Text) (Photo) (Video)

2:00 PM- Sao Paulo.- BRAZIL AUTOMOBILES.- The National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfavea) of Brazil releases the production and sales data of automobiles for November and its first projection for 2025. (Text)

2:00 PM- Washington.- OEA ARGENTINA.- The Permanent Council of the OAS addresses the situation of the six opponents to the government of Nicolás Maduro who are seeking asylum in the Argentine embassy in Caracas. (Text) (Photo) (Video)

2:30 PM- Washington.- US INFLATION.- The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) publishes the inflation data for the United States. (Text)

2:45 PM- Toronto.- CANADA INTERESTS.- The Bank of Canada announces its decision on interest rates. (Text)

3:00 PM- Caracas.- VENEZUELA REINTEGRATION.- Hacienda Santa Teresa continues to promote values and prevent violence through rugby, with the «Alcatraz Project,» which involves former inmates from various Venezuelan prisons in the Santa Teresa Rugby International Tournament. (Text) (Photo) (Video)

3:00 PM- New York.- ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE.- New York is hosting ‘The IA Summit’, an event focused on the latest developments in artificial intelligence (AI) that brings together experts, academics, and companies related to this innovative technology. (Text)

4:00 PM- Bogotá.- COLOMBIA SPORT.- Award ceremony for the Athlete of the Year 2024, organized by the newspaper El Espectador. Connecta Plaza (Text) (Photo) (Video)

4:00 PM- Tapachula.- MIGRATORY CRISIS MEXICO.- Venezuelans ask Trump to change the Government in Venezuela to stop the caravans in Mexico (Text) (Photo) (Video)

4:00 PM- Washington.- US AFGHANISTAN.- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives an assessment before the House Foreign Affairs Committee regarding the withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan. (Text) (Photo) (Video)

5:00 PM- New York.- USA ART.- The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York (Met) presents its plans for the Modern and Contemporary Art wing alongside Mexican architect Frida Escobedo. (Text) (Photo)

6:00 PM- Lima.- PERU PETROLEUM.- The new president of the state-owned Petroperú, Alejandro Narváez, analyzes in a press conference with reporters the state of the company, which is «on the brink of bankruptcy,» according to his initial assessment. (Text) (Photo) (Video)

10:00 PM- Miami.- US ECONOMY.- Former presidents Vicente Fox (Mexico), Iván Duque (Colombia), and the interim former president of Venezuela Juan Guaidó participate in the World Strategic Forum, a forum that brings together senior executives and political leaders to discuss how companies can thrive in the «new economy.» (Text)

11:00 PM- Rio de Janeiro.- BRAZIL INTERESTS.- The Brazilian Central Bank announces whether it will maintain or modify Brazil’s basic interest rate. (Text)

11:00 PM- Washington.- LATIN AMERICA IMMIGRATION.- The mayor of Guatemala City, Ricardo Quiñónez Lemus, speaks at the AS/COA center in Washington about economic development in Central America and the strategies to promote it.

11:30 PM- Aracataca.- GARCÍA MÁRQUEZ.- Aracataca, birthplace of Gabriel García Márquez, attends the screening of the first chapter of ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’, a series produced by Netflix. Simón Bolívar Square. (Text) (Photo) (Audio)

United Nations – UNICEF REPORT – A report from UNICEF reveals that 150 million children worldwide (two out of ten) are not registered in the civil registration system, leading them to live a life without legal identity or access to services such as education or healthcare. (Text)

Washington – USA FIRES

Washington – USA FIRES – Los Angeles – The fire ravaging Malibu, in western California, continues to spread uncontrollably, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people and destroying homes in its path as authorities work against the clock to contain the flames.

(Text) (Photo) (Video)

Washington – U.S. MIGRATORY CRISIS – Hispanic senators Catherine Cortez Masto, Alex Padilla, and Ben Ray Luján are holding a press conference this Wednesday to urge President of the United States, Joe Biden, to take measures that protect migrants who are beneficiaries of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and «dreamers,» migrants who arrived in the country illegally as children. (Text) (Photo) (Video)

Montevideo – URUGUAY CINE – The Brazilian producer Daniel Dreifuss, awarded an Oscar in 2023 for ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, gives an interview to the EFE Agency during his visit to Uruguay to participate in the Latin American film market Ventana Sur. (Text) (Photo) (Video)

Washington.- US HEALTH.- The President of the U.S., Joe Biden, and First Lady Jill Biden, will lead the first White House Conference on Women’s Health Research this Wednesday. (Text) (Photo) (Video)

Washington.- BID ECONOMY.- The president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Ilan Goldfajn, is holding a virtual press conference this Wednesday. (Text)

Quito.- ECUADOR GALÁPAGOS.- The mangroves of the Ecuadorian archipelago of Galapagos, which have the potential to store 1.8 million tons of blue carbon, remain in a state of «vulnerability» and under threat from volcanic eruptions, tsunamis, fires, and invasive species, among others. (Text) (Photo) (Video)

Washington.- US IMMIGRATION.- Hispanic senators Catherine Cortez Masto, Alex Padilla, and Ben Ray Luján are holding a press conference this Wednesday to urge U.S. President Joe Biden to take measures to protect migrants who are beneficiaries of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and «Dreamers,» migrants who arrived in the country irregularly as children. (Text)

Bogotá.- GARCÍA MÁRQUEZ.- Netflix worldwide premieres the series ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’, based on the eponymous novel by Colombian Nobel Prize in Literature winner Gabriel García Márquez.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

10:00 AM.- Kinshasa.- RD CONGO ARMY.- Amnesty International (AI) presents a new report during a virtual press conference this Wednesday about the events that occurred on August 30, 2023, in the city of Goma, in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), when more than fifty people died as a result of repression by the Congolese Army against protests called against the UN mission in the country. (Text)

12:30 PM- Pretoria.- SOUTH AFRICA UN.- The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Ronald Lamola, receives the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, in a courtesy visit to discuss, among other topics, the priorities of South Africa’s presidency of the G20. (Text) (Photo) (Video)

Riyadh.- COP16 DESERTIFICATION.- Sixteenth session of the Conference of the Parties (COP) of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) (Text)

Jerusalem.- ISRAEL PARAGUAY.- The president of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, inaugurates the new Paraguayan Embassy in Jerusalem, which had been closed since his predecessor, Mario Abdo Benítez, moved it back to Tel Aviv. (Text) (Photo) (Video)

Algiers.- ALGERIA CULTURE.- Hearing of the Algerian writer, Boualem Sansal, 75 years old, who was arrested on November 16 upon returning to Algeria on charges related to state security under anti-terrorism law.

Tripoli.- LIBYA RECONCILIATION.- The President of Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, who is in charge of the African Union’s High-Level Committee on Libya, concludes his official visit to the Maghreb country where he has met with the opposing powers to promote a proposal for national reconciliation. (Text)

ASIA

Beijing.-CHINA ECONOMY.- The Central Economic Work Conference, a key annual summit, is set to begin a two-day meeting in which they will discuss the economic goals for the following fiscal year.

Manila.- PHILIPPINES PRESIDENCY.- The National Bureau of Investigation of the Philippines summons Vice President Sara Duterte to testify following her alleged death threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (Text) (Photo) (Video)

Manila.- ASIA ECONOMY.- The Asian Development Bank (ADB) publishes its economic outlook for Asia

Tokyo.- JAPAN ART.- With a promising international projection after having represented her country at the 60th edition of the Venice Biennale, Yuko Mohri creates artistic installations «related to experience» by combining canvases from well-known artists and everyday objects with light, sound, and movement, as seen in her first major solo exhibition in Japan. (Text)(Photo) (Video)

