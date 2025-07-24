Nestlé leans on price increases for organic growth

Nestlé grows organically - margin holds up better than expected Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Nestlé continued to grow in the first half of 2025 - but high costs put some pressure on profitability. Business in China also weakened. The Swiss food giant is sticking to its margin targets for the year as a whole.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Nestlé wächst organisch – Marge hält sich besser als erwartet Original Read more: Nestlé wächst organisch – Marge hält sich besser als erwartet

Sales for the period from January to June totalled CHF44.2 billion – around 1.8% less than in the same period last year. This was primarily due to negative currency effects caused by the strong Swiss franc.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Organic growth – i.e. adjusted for currency and portfolio effects – accelerated slightly to 2.9% compared to 2.8% in the first quarter. This growth is almost exclusively due to price increases, for example for Nespresso and Kitkat.

More

More How much more are you willing to pay for Swiss chocolate? This content was published on Cocoa prices briefly crossed $10,000 per tonne on the futures market, an all-time record. Chocolate-makers can no longer avoid passing on the cost to consumers. Read more: How much more are you willing to pay for Swiss chocolate?

Volume growth (RIG), on the other hand, slumped to 0.2% from 0.7% in the first quarter. In the second quarter, growth was negative at 0.4%. Weak demand in the US had a negative impact. In North America, Nestlé’s most important market with a 35% share of sales, tariffs and uncertainties weighed on consumption.

Operating profit fell by around 7.1% to CHF7.29 billion (previous year: CHF7.84 billion). The corresponding margin fell from 17.4% cent to 16.5%. High raw material prices for coffee and cocoa, increased expenditure and unfavourable currency effects put pressure on margins. Net profit also slumped by 10.3% to CHF5.07 billion.

Nestlé is sticking to its targets for the year as a whole. With these figures, the food company partially fulfils analysts’ expectations. It met them in terms of organic growth, but not in terms of volume sold. Nestlé’s operating margin exceeded expectations.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch