Air Europa flight diverted to Brazil after turbulence; 30 injured

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – An Air Europa flight headed from Madrid to Montevideo, Uruguay, was diverted to a Brazilian airport on Monday after hitting severe turbulence, the carrier said, and 30 passengers experienced minor injuries, local health authorities said.

Flight UX045 made an emergency landing at the Natal Airport in northeastern Brazil at 2:32 a.m. local time, according to local airport operator Zurich Airport Brasil.

A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft was flying the route, FlightRadar24 data showed.

“Our flight bound for Montevideo was diverted to Natal due to strong turbulence,” Air Europa said in a statement on social media. “The plane landed normally and those injured of varying severity are already being treated.”

The health secretariat from the government of the Rio Grande do Norte state, where Natal is located, said in a statement that 30 passengers had been taken to hospitals in Natal with minor abrasions or orthopedic traumas.

According to Air Europa, a second plane was set to depart from Madrid later on Monday to pick up the passengers and continue the trip to Uruguay.

