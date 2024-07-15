Winter mixing of Lake Geneva waters becomes clearer

A better understanding of the winter mixing of the waters of Lake Geneva Keystone-SDA

Vertical mixing is not the only driving force behind the winter renewal of Lake Geneva's deep waters. Strong currents from the Little Lake basin and the Great Lake shoreline can also cause complete mixing, according to a study.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le brassage hivernal des eaux du Léman mieux compris Original Read more: Le brassage hivernal des eaux du Léman mieux compris

Check out our selection of newsletters. Subscribe here.

Winter mixing of the waters is essential to the maintenance of Lake Geneva’s ecosystems, said the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) in a press release on Monday. During exceptionally cold winters, extensive vertical mixing – known as complete mixing – takes place, characterised by a uniform temperature from the surface to the bottom.

+ Lake Geneva warming sparks concern

This process was traditionally seen as the only way to ensure the renewal of deep waters. But according to the authors of this study published in the journal Water Resources Research, strong currents generated by the two-basin structure, the Great Lake to the east and the Little Lake to the west, can also cause renewal of the deepest layers.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.