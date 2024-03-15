One-third of Swiss support preventive wolf culls

Those against shooting wolves justify their position by arguing that the measure would not be necessary if livestock were better protected. KEYSTONE/KEY

A third of the population is in favour of preventive wolf culls. In contrast, 46% reject them. Approval also increases with age. Almost half of 60- to 79-year-olds are in favour of shooting wolves before the animals cause damage.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

Among 18- to 29-year-olds, however, the figure is only 20%, as the opinion research institute Yougov (formerly Link) announced Friday in a survey it described as representative. Those in favour of shooting wolves argue that they have no natural enemies and that packs need to be regulated by humans.

+How many wolves are good for Switzerland?

Those against shooting wolves justify their position by arguing that the measure would not be necessary if livestock were better protected. 31% agreed that it would be pointless to introduce wolves and then shoot them as a preventative measure. 26% see wolves as important for biodiversity.

The preventive shooting of wolves is of concern to the population, as the survey also showed. One-third of survey respondents stated that they had heard, seen or read something on the subject two to three times in the last three months. A further 34% had been made aware of the issue on a weekly to daily basis.

+‘Wolves don’t need wilderness,’ says Wolf Switzerland director

The introduction of wolves was considered important by 32% of respondents. The settlement of the ibex was rated as more important by 76%. The reintroduction of bearded vultures was of middle importance with 56%. The reintroduction of lynx and beaver were each considered important by 47%.

Yougov surveyed 1,260 people aged 18 and over in Switzerland between February 23 and 26 in a standardised online survey.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kc/amva

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe