Magnitude 3.9 quake recorded in western Switzerland
The earth shook near Yvonand in canton Vaud early on Monday morning with a magnitude of around 3.9 on the Richter scale.
This earthquake was probably felt over a wide area, according to the Swiss Seismological Service of the federal technology institute ETH Zurich (SED).
The quake occurred at 3:35am near Yvonand, it said. Damage is not normally expected in the event of an earthquake of this magnitude.
The SED registers an average of three to four earthquakes per day in Switzerland and neighbouring countries, or 1,000 to 1,500 quakes per year. Around ten to 20 tremors with magnitudes of around 2.5 and above are actually felt by the population each year.
More
Near-record amount of earthquakes noted in Switzerland in 2023
Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.