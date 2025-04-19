Trains resume service to Swiss ski resort Zermatt after heavy snowfall

Several people were already waiting for their train in the vicinity of the railway station, said Zermatt’s mayor, Romy Biner-Hauser, when asked by news agency Keystone-SDA.
Trains on the Zermatt-Visp line in canton Valais will run every hour from 2.30 pm, the Matterhorn-Gotthard Railway announced on X on Saturday. The first train from Visp departs at 2:11 pm, while the first train from Zermatt is at 2:37 pm.
However, the railway company warned that waiting times are to be expected. The shuttle train between Täsch and Zermatt will also be running according to schedule again from 2.35 pm. The road between Visp and Täsch is also open.
Access to Saas Fee is also possible again starting Saturday. The map of the Federal Roads Office no longer shows any disruptions between Saas Fee and Visp.
Despite an easing of the situation, the Valais authorities continued to urge caution on Saturday.
Several avalanches fell in the canton, especially in the Upper Valais, the cantonal police told Keystone-SDA on Saturday. The risk of avalanches remains high, as heavy snowmelt is expected between Saturday and Sunday. There is also still a risk of falling trees.
Otherwise, however, the situation is ‘rather good overall’, said a police spokesperson.
The Great St. Bernard tunnel, one of the most important transit routes from Valais to Italy, will remain closed for a longer period of time. On Thursday, a large avalanche damaged a gallery on the Valais side of the tunnel over a length of 300 metres. According to the authorities, the closure is likely to remain in place until at least next Friday.
Translated from German with DeepL/gw
How we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs by clicking hereExternal link.
Popular Stories
More
Climate change
The international consequences of a glacier-free Switzerland
Switzerland won’t be spared drug violence: criminal police head
This content was published on
It is only a matter of time before Switzerland, like other countries in Europe, experiences an escalation in drug-related violence, says the head of the Federal Criminal Police.
Handful of Swiss Easter processions take place after inclement weather
This content was published on
Traditional Good Friday processions continue to take place in some municipalities in Switzerland. In Romont, canton Fribourg, for example, the "Pleureuses" marched through the streets.
Just one in five Swiss attend a religious service at Easter
This content was published on
Only one in five people in Switzerland attend a religious service during the Easter period or give up meat or alcohol for at least one day of fasting. Around 25% of those polled see Easter primarily as a family holiday, according to the survey.
Swiss businessman gets prison term for asbestos deaths
This content was published on
Stephan Schmidheiny has been sentenced to 9 years and 6 months in prison by the Turin Court of Appeal in a case against the former Eternit executive over deaths linked to asbestos exposure in Italy.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.