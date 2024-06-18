Anouk Aimee, actress who starred in La Dolce Vita, dies aged 92

PARIS (Reuters) – Anouk Aimee, the French actress whose cult movies included Federico Fellini’s ‘La Dolce Vita’, Jacques Demy’s ‘Lola’ and Claude Lelouch’s ‘A Man and a Woman’, has died aged 92.

“We bid farewell to a world-famous icon, to a great actress of French cinema who took on roles for some of the biggest names, such as Demy, Lelouch and Fellini,” said French Culture Minister Rachida Dati on social media platform X on Tuesday.

Aimee’s daughter Manuela Papatakis said in an Instagram post that Aimee had passed away at home in Paris.