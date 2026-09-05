Picture of the week
A photograph by Brazilian artist Luisa Dorr is displayed on a façade in Vevey, western Switzerland, during the tenth edition of the “Images Vevey” biennial, on Wednesday. (Keystone/Jean-Christophe Bott)
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