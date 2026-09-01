Why voter turnout is low in Switzerland

Although voter turnout in Switzerland is low by international standards, very few eligible voters never go to the polls at all. However, some groups remain consistently under-represented.
This content was published on
September 1, 2026 - 09:00
You may also be interested in our article exploring voter turnout and electoral participation in Switzerland in an international context.
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Swiss democracy
Why voter turnout is so low in Switzerland
This content was published on
Aug 7, 2026
Swiss direct democracy is often seen as an example for the rest of the world. Yet only a minority of eligible Swiss voters go to the polls.
Read more: Why voter turnout is so low in Switzerland
How does Switzerland’s system of direct democracy actually work? Find out more in our background feature.
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Swiss democracy
How Swiss direct democracy works
This content was published on
Mar 31, 2025
What do direct democratic tools like popular initiatives and referendums really entail? And how has this unique system evolved over time?
Read more: How Swiss direct democracy works
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