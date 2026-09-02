Did US derail Swiss probe into Venezuelan businessman?

Alejandro Betancourt is seen as a key mover on the new Venezuelan oil business Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Alejandro Betancourt, Washington’s key intermediary in the Venezuelan oil sector, is facing criminal proceedings in Switzerland.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

4 minutes

According to an investigation by the Washington Post, senior United States officials are said to have intervened with the Swiss authorities to defend his interests.

A highly influential businessman, Betancourt maintains close ties with the authorities in Caracas and, in particular, has direct access to the acting president, Delcy Rodríguez. His company is now Venezuela’s second-largest private oil producer.

More

More Foreign Affairs Swiss oil traders and banks burned by Venezuela ties This content was published on Several Swiss companies and banks have found themselves in the line of fire as the United States ramps up pressure on the Venezuelan government. Read more: Swiss oil traders and banks burned by Venezuela ties

Following the capture of former Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro by US forces in January, Betancourt has become a key intermediary between Washington and Caracas, particularly in the oil sector.



Last Friday, US President Donald Trump announced an agreement with Venezuela – described as historic – in which Betancourt’s company is set to play a central role. The deal covers 17 oil fields representing some 65 billion barrels of reserves.

Since 2019, the Zurich public prosecutor’s office has been investigating Betancourt on suspicion of money laundering. The businessman denies any wrongdoing.

More

More Global trade Swiss oil traders weigh opportunities following US intervention in Venezuela This content was published on The US intervention in Venezuela and arrest of Nicolás Maduro puts vast oil reserves back in focus. Switzerland’s powerful oil traders are watching closely. Read more: Swiss oil traders weigh opportunities following US intervention in Venezuela

In November 2025, Switzerland requested his extradition from Britain. Betancourt was then arrested and barred from leaving British territory whilst the authorities examined the Swiss request.

It was in the weeks following Maduro’s capture that the US began taking action. The State Department first contacted the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs. The Department of Justice also held discussions with the Attorney General of Switzerland.



The Federal Office of Justice confirmed to Swiss public broadcaster RTS that a “brief discussion” had indeed taken place. It added, however, that the Attorney General had simply referred his US counterparts to the Zurich public prosecutor’s office, which has jurisdiction over the case.

More

More Foreign Affairs Explainer: What does Switzerland freezing “any assets” owned by Nicolás Maduro really mean? This content was published on What assets does the deposed Venezuelan leader have in Switzerland, if any? And does Switzerland have to follow sanctions imposed by the United States? Read more: Explainer: What does Switzerland freezing “any assets” owned by Nicolás Maduro really mean?

Discussions then began with the Zurich judicial authorities, according to the Washington PostExternal link (behind paywall). The message was that Betancourt must be allowed to travel. Washington also indicated its preference for a resolution of the case without criminal sanctions.

Extradition request withdrawn

In May, the Swiss extradition request addressed to Britain was withdrawn at the initiative of the Zurich judicial authorities. When questioned by RTS, the Zurich public prosecutor’s office explained this decision by citing “particularities of British law regarding extradition”, without wishing to go into further detail, citing the confidentiality of the investigation and the strategy of the inquiry.



It clarified, however, that this withdrawal relates solely to the extradition proceedings in Britain and that the criminal proceedings against Betancourt are ongoing.



When withdrawing its extradition request, Switzerland reportedly also asked the US to arrest the businessman should he travel to US territory, according to the Washington Post. Washington did not act on this request.

More

More Switzerland investigating Venezuela-linked corruption This content was published on Switzerland’s attorney general has opened an investigation into a corruption case involving Venezuela. Read more: Switzerland investigating Venezuela-linked corruption

US visa despite Swiss request

In June, the US administration issued Betancourt with a multiple-entry visa. He has since travelled to the US on several occasions and has also travelled to Venezuela.



This case raises a key question from the Swiss perspective: what influence did the actions of the US actually have on the course of the proceedings?



When contacted by RTS, the Swiss foreign ministry stated that it did not wish to comment on the Washington Post article.

More

More Inside SWI Our newsletter on geopolitics Switzerland in a fast-moving world. Join us to follow the latest Swiss foreign policy developments. We offer the perfect immersive package. Read more: Our newsletter on geopolitics

Translated from German, sub-edited by Matthew Allen/ds