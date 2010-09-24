Navigation

ART: Lust and Vice. 7 Deadly Sins from Dürer to Nauman

Nauman, Vices and Virtues, 1983-1988

Nauman, Vices and Virtues, 1983-1988

Kunstmuseum Bern, on now till February 20, 2011

The Kunstmuseum and the Zentrum Paul Klee devote an exhibition to the seven deadly sins, looking at artistic preoccupation with this subject over the ages and reflecting on the meaning of sin in modern society and how our culture justifies changes in values.


