Asia Stocks Rise on Iran Deal Optimism, Tech Leads: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks climbed Wednesday in a sign traders were clinging to expectations the US and Iran will sign a peace deal even as military strikes in the Persian Gulf persisted.

Gauges in Japan and Australia advanced, helping the MSCI Asia Pacific Index rise 1%. US equity-index futures also climbed 0.1% after expectations of an agreement drove the S&P 500 to an all-time high close. Chipmakers led the charge, with Micron Technology Inc. surging 19% to top $1 trillion in market capitalization. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index climbed 1.8%, also closing at a record high.

Tech shares were in focus in Asia as well with South Korea, a bellwether for artificial intelligence investments, rising 4.2% with SK Hynix Inc. shares climbing 11% to surge past a $1 trillion market valuation.

Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as concerns over a flare-up in inflation eased, making traders pare back their wagers on near-term Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes. Brent edged lower to $99.20 a barrel, while a a gauge of the dollar slipped 0.1%. A gauge of Chinese-listed shares in the US snapped a seven-day losing run and climbed 0.6%.

The moves reflected growing confidence the Middle East conflict will remain contained, with traders focusing on signs of diplomatic progress even as attacks continue. The risk-on mood has pushed global equities to fresh highs and eased some concerns that renewed inflation pressures could complicate the outlook for central-bank policy.

“Market participants are placing their bets on peace and subsequently buying into very strong equity fundamentals,” said Kyle Rodda at Capital.com.

President Donald Trump said talks to extend a ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz are proceeding. Secretary of State Marco Rubio cautioned that any accord would likely take a few days to finalize.

Still, security in the waterway remained unclear after the two sides exchanged strikes overnight and US Central Command pushed back on reports that suggested the military was helping escort vessels.

“While we’d like to share the optimism, there have been enough setbacks in the process of crafting an agreement between Washington and Tehran that we’ll remain cautious until there is more tangible progress,” said Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets.

Elsewhere, data showed US consumer confidence edged down in May as views of current economic conditions settled back amid rising prices due to the war. The Conference Board’s gauge fell to 93.1 after an upward revision to the prior month. The median economist estimate was 92.

“Given the current pricing pressures, we would have expected a more dramatic decline in confidence,” said Jeffrey Roach at LPL Financial. “However, consumers feel the employment situation will improve by the end of the year.”

Corporate Highlights:

Qualcomm Inc. reached a deal with TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd. to supply chips for artificial-intelligence data centers. Space and satellite-related stocks rallied as investor enthusiasm around the industry intensified after Elon Musk’s SpaceX filed for a public offering last week. Eli Lilly & Co. is on a record spending spree, announcing acquisitions worth more than $20 billion so far in 2026 as the drugmaker expands beyond its blockbuster obesity franchise. Xiaomi Corp.’s quarterly profit tanked more than anticipated after sharp increases in memory prices exacted a heavy toll on the Chinese firm’s smartphone business. BP Plc unexpectedly fired Chairman Albert Manifold just months into the job due to serious concerns about “governance standards, oversight and conduct,” prolonging a period of turmoil at the UK oil major. Manifold disputed accusations of wrongdoing. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:08 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures were little changed Japan’s Topix rose 0.7% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.1% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 1.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1638 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.24 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7824 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7170 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $75,859.49 Ether was little changed at $2,076.13 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.48% Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.91% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.9% to $93.02 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.3% to $4,522.37 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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