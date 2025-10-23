Asia to Join Global Equity Rally Ahead of US CPI: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks were set to open higher Friday as risk sentiment improved on signs of de-escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing. Treasuries fell and oil prices spiked ahead of US inflation data.

Equity index futures for Japan, Australia, Hong Kong and mainland China all climbed, tracking gains on Wall Street on Thursday. The S&P 500 rose 0.6%, the Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.9% and the region-wide Euro Stoxx 50 rose 0.5% — each rising after declines in the prior session.

Treasuries snapped a three-day rally as yields rose across the curve, with the 10-year climbing five basis points to 4%. The dollar was little changed, gold edged higher, and oil posted its biggest one-day gain in over four months after new US sanctions on Russia’s top oil producers threatened global supply.

Gains for US shares came as the White House said President Donald Trump will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Oct. 30, a positive development amid a trade war between the world’s two largest economies. The Trump administration is also weighing a quantum-computing boost in an effort to counter China, spurring an industry rally.

The cross-asset moves reflected optimism that Friday’s inflation reading won’t dent the broad optimism supported by resilient earnings and the potential for supportive news on US-China relations.

“Valuations continue to be the best argument for bears, but the relentless buy-the-dip approach of investors has even the most pessimistic investors questioning their outlook,” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide.

West Texas Intermediate jumped 5.6% to settle near $62 a barrel, the most since the start of the Israel-Iran conflict on June 13. The latest US oil sanctions signaled a major policy turn from the Group-of-Seven price cap strategy that sought to limit Russia’s earnings without disrupting supply or driving up global prices.

“As with the trade war, the fallout from the oil sanctions is murky at best, although we expect that from the perspective of the market at least, the kneejerk spike in crude will represent the bulk of the attention devoted to this matter, as it were,” said Ian Lyngen, Vail Hartman and Delaney Choi at BMO Capital Markets.

Investors will likely look past any evidence of stubborn inflation in Friday’s consumer price index report, as money markets brace for a Federal Reserve rate cut next week.

The September CPI report originally slated for Oct. 15 release was delayed due to the US government shutdown. Economists in a Bloomberg survey forecast the core CPI, which excludes food and fuel, to have climbed 0.3% for a third straight month as higher import duties continue to gradually filter through to consumers. The projected monthly gain will keep the annual core CPI at 3.1%.

Although inflation is stuck above the Fed’s goal, officials are expected to announce their second rate cut of the year because of the fragile labor market.

Friday’s CPI is important in the sense that it’s one of the few economic data points that we will see given the government shutdown, according to Emily Bowersock Hill founding partner of Bowersock Capital Partners.

Listen and follow The Bloomberg Australia Podcast on Apple, Spotify, on YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts.

“But since the Federal Reserve is likely more focused on the labor market, we don’t expect Friday’s CPI to weigh heavily on next week’s Fed decision,” she said. “We will likely see two more rate cuts this year, in October and December.”

Prospects for Fed easing, durable earnings growth and AI investment spending support the view that the equity bull market has further room to run, according to Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi at UBS Global Wealth Management.

While it’s important to have adequate exposure to US stocks, she also believes investors should diversify their portfolios.

“Any setbacks in US-China relations or potential concerns about the durability of the AI-driven rally could trigger bouts of volatility,” she noted.

How should regulators react to the blurring line between investing and gambling? Let us know in the latest Markets Pulse survey.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures rose 0.7% as of 6:59 a.m. Tokyo time S&P/ASX 200 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was unchanged at $1.1618 The Japanese yen was little changed at 152.60 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1252 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6511 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $109,585 Ether was little changed at $3,829.8 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.15% Commodities

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $4,126.28 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.