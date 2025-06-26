Asian Shares Rise as Nvidia Record Bolsters Tech: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities advanced Thursday, bolstered by technology shares on the back of Nvidia Corp.’s record high.

MSCI’s gauge of Asia-Pacific shares advanced as much as 0.4% to the highest level since September 2021, with SK Hynix Inc. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. among the highest movers. Nvidia reached a record and reclaimed its position as the world’s most-valuable company after a shareholder meeting where the company reiterated that demand is strong.

Still, indexes in Hong Kong, South Korea and mainland China declined. Contracts for US stocks were flat after the S&P 500 ended Wednesday little-changed.

Long-dated Treasuries rallied, with the 10-year yield retreating two basis points. The dollar fell against most Group-of-10 peers after a media report that President Donald Trump may announce a new Federal Reserve Chair even with 11 months left in Jerome Powell’s term. The decline extended a slump from the prior session that left the greenback trading near its three-year low.

“Markets are already positioned for this outcome,” said Matthew Haupt, portfolio manager at Wilson Asset Management. “We will have a new chair within 12 months and we know” the new person will be dovish, he said.

Powell said Wednesday that the US central bank is struggling to determine the impact of tariffs on consumer prices. He added it was “very hard to predict” the inflationary impact of the levies, in Senate testimony after Fed officials left rates steady last week.

“If it were not for the uncertainty created by shifting trade policy, the Fed may have been able to cut interest rates this summer,” said Carol Schleif at BMO Private Wealth. “The Fed’s pause on interest-rate cuts is tariff induced, and not necessarily reflective of economic progress. We expect one to two cuts in 2025, starting most likely in September.”

Oil gained for a second day. Investors are grappling with an uneasy ceasefire in the Middle East and the inflationary effects of US tariffs. Despite stabilizing prices, the oil market is still volatile, with Russia open to another output hike at the next OPEC+ meeting, and Trump’s comments on Iranian sanctions causing concerns.

Trump said the US would hold a meeting with Iran next week but cast doubt on the need for a diplomatic agreement on the country’s nuclear program, citing the damage that American bombing had done to key sites.

His comments came on day two of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, ending 12 days of conflict that threatened to escalate into a wider regional war and upend energy markets.

“The markets are pricing in that the worst of the Iran/Israel conflict is behind us,” said Schleif. “Tariffs, trade, tax, inflation, employment and interest rates have a lot more sway on stocks right now.”

In Asia, Hong Kong’s de facto central bank bought the local dollar to prop it up on Thursday, in a move to defend the city’s currency peg to the greenback.

Short-Term Breather

Despite the tumult of the past few weeks, the S&P 500 is within touching distance of its record high, while a gauge of global stocks touched a new peak on Wednesday. For some, the gains are beginning to stretch valuations and multiples are starting to look frothy.

“No market moves in a straight line,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak. “The thought that it might have to take a short-term breather is not something that will create any serious nervousness in the marketplace in and by itself.”

Meantime, JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists are doubling down on their view that the US stock market is on track for a fresh record this year as the economy and consumers remain resilient despite policy uncertainty.

Absent any political or policy shocks, “we believe the path of least resistance to new highs will be supported by technology/artificial intelligence-led strong fundamentals, a steady bid from systematic strategies, and flows from active investors on dips,” strategists led by Dubravko Lakos-Bujas wrote.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:42 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 1.1%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.8%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1681

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 144.81 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1691 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6518

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $107,464.89

Ether rose 0.5% to $2,453.01

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.27%

Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.395%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.10%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $65.12 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.