Asian Shares Start Cautiously, Dollar Edges Down: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares struggled for direction at the open Tuesday as investors awaited fresh trade news that may define the appetite for US assets.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fluctuated between small gains and losses. The dollar edged down in early Asian trade with a gauge of the greenback’s strength hovering near its lowest level in almost two years on weak demand for US assets. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury fell one basis point. Contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 jumped over 1%, holding their gains from a Monday holiday.

The yen rose as much as 0.4% as Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said the central bank will adjust easing if the economy improves as expected. Yields on Japan’s 40-year sovereign bonds slumped ahead of a bond auction.

Tariff headlines are once again dominating the market after the European Union agreed to accelerate trade negotiations with the US, sending stocks higher Monday. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats and the risk of a widening US fiscal deficit are showing up most clearly in the dollar, diminishing the appeal of the currency.

“Any further tariff news could inject more volatility into currency markets and pull the dollar down,” Kristina Clifton, a senior economist and currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in note.

Bloomberg’s dollar spot index was track for its lowest close since July 2023, while the greenback is at or approaching key levels against a host of currencies including the euro, British pound, yen and Swiss franc.

The dollar gauge has lost more than 7% so far in 2025 and is set to wipe out all of its gains from last year, when the index rose the most since 2015. Investor demand for dollars is fading amid jitters over tariffs and concern over the US government’s finances spurred by plans to extend tax cuts implemented by Trump in his first term.

“In a way, all roads have led to a weaker dollar,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group, wrote in a note. “Higher perceived US deficits have raised concerns about increased future Treasury issuance, pushing up term premium and seeing people migrate away from the dollar.”

In Japan, yields on Japanese super-long bonds fell ahead of an auction Wednesday that is expected to test demand following a recent sale that sent jitters through global markets.

Yields on 40-year and 30-year maturities slid 10 basis points in Tokyo on Tuesday, adding to drops in recent days. These moves followed sharp gains in yields to record highs last week.

Elsewhere, China’s central bank asked its major lenders to raise the share of yuan when facilitating cross-border trade, in its latest push for the use of the currency as the world grapples with the onslaught of tariffs by the US. Trump’s plan to bring more factories back to the US has President Xi Jinping’s government also considering options to boost production of high-end technological goods.

There will be close attention on the nation’s electric vehicle sector, after BYD Co. introduced sweeping price cuts. Shares of China’s No. 1 selling car brand tumbled 8.6% in Hong Kong on Monday, putting pressure on shares of peers Li Auto Inc., Great Wall Motor Co. and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. amid investor concern about intensifying competition in the sector.

A key event this week will be Nvidia Corp.’s results on Wednesday. The chip-making giant is seen as a bellwether for so called growth stocks and the sustainability of the artificial intelligence boom. Its outlook will be crucial given macro risks and tariff uncertainty.

Investors are also gearing up for the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, the US personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy, which will be released Friday. The April reading is forecast to rise 0.1% based on consensus expectations.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 1.1% as of 9:51 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix was little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1401

The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 142.28 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1737 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $109,219.92

Ether fell 0.6% to $2,551.15

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.50%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.33%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Matthew Burgess and Jason Scott.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.