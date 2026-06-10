Asian Stocks Decline, Oil Gains as US Hits Iran: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks dropped as technology shares remained under pressure and tensions in the Middle East escalated after US forces struck Iran. Crude oil advanced.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.8% as selling in tech stocks resumed, paring some of Tuesday’s rebound, and putting the benchmark on track for a fourth loss in five sessions. South Korea’s Kospi, a proxy for artificial intelligence spending, led regional declines, dropping over 3% as chipmakers including SK Hynix Inc. slid.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 indexes edged lower after the Wall Street benchmarks had a volatile session on Tuesday, with chip stocks coming under pressure. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.1% on Tuesday as investors continued rotating out of tech shares that have driven much of this year’s rally.

Weighing on the sentiment, Brent crude rose 1.7% to $93 a barrel after US forces hit Iran following the downing of an American helicopter. The dollar, the haven of choice since the Middle East conflict started, strengthened against almost all its Group-of-10 peers as the attacks threatened the fragile ceasefire as well as efforts to secure a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Volatility is rising across markets as traders grapple with a growing list of risks: stretched valuations, escalating tensions in the Middle East, rising oil prices that threaten to fuel inflation, and mounting expectations that the Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates. Eyes now turn to Wednesday’s inflation report, which may provide the clearest signal yet on whether rates will stay elevated for longer.

“Exuberance has been building for months, pushing stocks to one record after the next,” said John Cunnison, chief investment officer at Baker Boyer Bank. “So anything perceived to be negative for equities — from higher inflation to even the potential for rate hikes — will knock the market off its footing after a historic run.”

The retreat in technology shares on Wall Street coincided with a broadening rally across the rest of the market, as nine of the S&P 500’s 11 sectors advanced Tuesday. Defensive corners led the gains.

The rotation offered a contrast to a rally that has been increasingly concentrated in a handful of technology giants.

“As much as we love to see tech’s leadership, it would be constructive to see this rally broaden out to other sectors,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “When leadership is concentrated in one corner of tech, the market’s foundation gets a little wobblier.”

In other corners of the market, the yen hovered near its weakest level since April, keeping traders on alert for possible intervention by Japanese authorities to support the currency. Gold dropped 1.4% to about $4,200 an ounce.

Attention now turns to Wednesday’s US inflation report. While oil has retreated from multiyear highs reached in April, strong US jobs data last week has increased bets that the Fed will need to raise interest rates.

Higher US interest rates tend to drain capital from emerging markets, strengthen the dollar and raise borrowing costs, creating a tougher backdrop for equities.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect annual CPI inflation to accelerate to 4.2% in May from 3.8% a month earlier. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, is projected to edge up to 2.9% from 2.8%.

“The combination of stronger payrolls and uncomfortably elevated inflation has left markets penciling in higher odds of the Fed having to tighten policy,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, head of US rates strategy at TD Securities. “This has continued to leave yields elevated, though risk-off moves in equities appear to be helping to backstop yields.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 9:48 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures fell 0.7% Japan’s Topix fell 0.4% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1534 The Japanese yen was little changed at 160.40 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7775 per dollar The Australian dollar fell 0.1% to $0.7020 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $61,573.11 Ether fell 1.5% to $1,634.72 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.54% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 1.5 basis points to 2.695% Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.90% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.6% to $89.63 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.4% to $4,202.26 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Tatiana Darie.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.