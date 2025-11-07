Asian Stocks Dip After Volatile US Day, Bonds Ease: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities fell after Wall Street shares declined, weighed down by concerns over stretched artificial intelligence valuations and signs of a cooling labor market.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index slipped 0.6%, led by declines in Japan, putting the gauge on track for its first drop in three weeks. US equity benchmarks dropped for the second time in three sessions with AI-related stocks such as Nvidia Corp. tumbling, while a closely watched volatility gauge spiked.

US equity futures rose 0.1% in Asian trading Friday, reflecting a week in which stocks have swung between gains and losses. Tesla Inc. advanced 1.6% in extended trading after its shareholders approved a $1 trillion compensation package for Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.

Amid increasing volatility, the MSCI All Country World Index is on track for its first weekly decline in four, as investors who drove the rally on expectations of Fed rate cuts and AI-fueled growth now question whether massive capital spending will pay off. Wall Street chief executives have also struck a more cautious tone over a narrowing group of stocks driving the market’s gains.

“The market seems to have continued angst about the valuations of AI stocks,” said Jonestrading’s Dave Lutz, adding that semiconductor stocks were “under decent pressure.”

The selloff this week — followed by dip buying — came as earnings season winds down and as investors become reliant on private data amid a dearth of economic figures due to the ongoing US government shutdown.

The latest private data release, from Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc., showed companies announced 153,074 job cuts last month, almost triple the number during the same month last year and driven by the technology and warehousing sectors.

It’s the most for any October since 2003, when the advent of mobile phones was similarly disruptive, said Andy Challenger, the company’s chief revenue officer.

That weighed on the bond market and money markets are now implying around a 70% chance of a Fed cut next month.

Markets were whipsawed by a number of comments from Federal Reserve officials on interest rates, with many focusing on inflation and downplaying the chance of a cut in December. Last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned that a rate cut in December isn’t a foregone conclusion.

Fed Cleveland President Beth Hammack said inflation is a bigger risk than job weakness. Her Chicago counterpart Austan Goolsbee told CNBC that a lack of inflation data during the shutdown makes him uneasy about rate cuts. Governor Michael Barr said officials still have work to do on inflation while ensuring the labor market is solid.

Fed St. Louis President Alberto Musalem said the central bank must keep downward pressure on inflation, cautioning that interest rates are approaching the level that would no longer provide that pressure.

That weighed on Treasuries, which edged lower in early Asian trading, amid the chorus of warnings from Fed officials. Treasury 10-year yields had their biggest drop in a month in the previous session after data showed the steepest October job cuts in more than two decades.

Elsewhere, a Bloomberg gauge of the dollar was little changed after sliding the most since mid-October. In commodities, oil edged higher Friday but was set for a second weekly drop, as supply increases around the world heighten concerns about the size of a forming glut. Gold edged up.

Back to stocks, the sudden focus on the financing needs of OpenAI — the maker of ChatGPT — and other companies in the industry came as investors were already on edge following remarks from Wall Street executives about frothy tech valuations.

Their warning fueled jitters in the market earlier in the week, leading to a 2.1% drop in the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index on Tuesday. After recouping some of that loss on Wednesday, the index slid another 1.9% on Thursday. It’s now down almost 4% from its last record on Oct. 29, though still up nearly 20% so far this year.

Corporate Highlights:

Novo Nordisk A/S has again increased its offer for Metsera Inc. as its takeover battle with Pfizer Inc. for the obesity startup escalates. Tesla Inc. shareholders approved a $1 trillion compensation package for Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, the largest payout ever awarded to a corporate leader. Huawei Technologies Co. added a thin new handset to its lineup, offering Chinese consumers a direct competitor to Apple Inc.’s iPhone Air. Airbnb Inc. issued a better-than-expected outlook for the holiday quarter, citing strong demand as US travelers used its recently launched “reserve now, pay later” feature to book trips in advance. Qantas Airways Ltd. shares fell after the airline scaled back planned capacity growth after slower-than-expected corporate demand, in one of the first signs of softening appetite for travel in Australia since the pandemic. Macquarie Group Ltd. shares tumbled after profit missed expectations as tepid activity at its key commodities and global markets division overshadowed a rebound in investment banking. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:22 a.m. Tokyo time Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 1.8% Japan’s Topix fell 0.8% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.5% The Shanghai Composite rose 1% Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1541 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 153.22 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1218 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6479 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $101,461.61 Ether fell 0.5% to $3,309.25 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.09% Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.675% Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.34% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $59.69 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.6% to $3,999.71 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

