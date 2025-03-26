Asian Stocks Edge Up, Traders Seek New Direction: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks posted modest gains Wednesday as investors search for a clear direction amid weaker US consumer confidence and a late rally in US equities.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index snapped a three-day decline, with indexes rising in Sydney, Tokyo and Hong Kong. The S&P 500 climbed 0.2% Tuesday after fluctuating for most of the session to notch up its longest rising streak in almost seven weeks, despite a drop in consumer confidence.

The 10-year US Treasuries yield edged up to 4.33% in early Asian trading after falling in the previous session. The dollar was little changed after ending a four-day rally Tuesday. US copper surged to a record.

While markets have taken some comfort from President Donald Trump’s recent comments about the “reciprocal” tariffs he is due to announce April 2, Tuesday’s US economic data only adds to concerns investors have about growth in the world’s largest economy. Also, a world-beating rally in Chinese technology stocks has cooled as the initial shock-and-awe from DeepSeek’s AI model wanes, sending a widely-watched benchmark near a correction.

“There doesn’t appear to be anything compelling to suggest a durable directional trade for Asian equity bulls to latch on to at this moment,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd.

Trump is preparing a “Liberation Day” tariff announcement on April 2, unveiling so-called reciprocal tariffs he sees as retribution for levies and barriers from other countries, including longtime US allies. While the announcement would remain a very significant expansion of US tariffs, it’s shaping up as more focused than the sprawling, fully global effort Trump has otherwise mused about, officials familiar with the matter say.

“I don’t want to have too many exceptions,” for the tariffs scheduled to take effect on April 2, Trump said in an interview on Newsmax. “I’ll probably be more lenient than reciprocal, because if I was reciprocal, that would be that would be very tough for people.”

US tariffs on copper imports could be coming within several weeks, months earlier than the deadline for a decision, according to people familiar with the matter.

Despite the recent pullback in Chinese equities, some Wall Street investors remain bullish. Morgan Stanley strategists raised their 2025 year-end index targets for Chinese stocks indexes, after seeing signs of fourth-quarter earnings beats. Similarly, strategists at Goldman Sachs expect more fundamental upside to the recent rally as more positive earnings revisions should be coming.

Chinese stocks are “taking a breather, I don’t think it’s the end,” said Vey-Sern Ling, a managing director at Union Bancaire Privee. “Valuations are still cheap, government is supportive of technology and consumption. And innovation is alive and kicking.”

On the geopolitical front, risk appetite improved after the US said Russia and Ukraine agreed to a ceasefire in the Black Sea, even as the Kremlin said its involvement would depend on a series of preconditions including sanctions relief. The US also “will help restore Russia’s access to the world market for agricultural and fertilizer exports, lower maritime insurance costs, and enhance access to ports and payment systems for such transactions,” according to the White House.

Consumer sentiment surveys have been dismal of late as households fear a resurgence in inflation from Trump’s tariffs. Companies have warned of higher prices and less demand, coinciding with economists’ forecasts that suggest a risk of stagflation and rising odds of recession.

In Tuesday’s consumer confidence report, the percentage of those expecting lower stock prices in the year ahead surged by more than 10 percentage points.

“Sentiment continues to wane among investors, consumers and businesses as economic concerns and economic policy uncertainty takes its toll,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “Until there’s more certainty on the tariff and macro front, sentiment and confidence remain vulnerable.”

In commodities, oil rose on Wednesday after an industry report indicated a drawdown in US inventories. Gold held near a record.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 10:11 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.6%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0782

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 150.15 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2704 per dollar

The Australian dollar fell 0.3% to $0.6286

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $87,721.12

Ether rose 0.2% to $2,068.92

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.33%

Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.580%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.44%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $69.22 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $3,016.92 an ounce

