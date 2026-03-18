Asian Stocks Gain Before Fed, Oil Holds Near $103: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities rose at the open Wednesday after US stocks and Treasuries edged higher, signaling that investors are attempting to look through near-term geopolitical uncertainty.

Gauges opened higher in Japan and South Korea, lifting the broader MSCI Asia Pacific Index by 0.8% and putting it on track for a third straight day of gains. That came after the S&P 500 rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.5% on Tuesday, marking a second straight day of advances and suggesting cautious optimism despite the conflict in the Middle East.

Brent crude was little changed, trading at around $103 a barrel. Treasuries were steady on Wednesday, after gaining slightly across the curve during the US session as the 10-year yield fell two basis points to 4.20%, suggesting easing inflation concerns.

The near shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz has rattled energy markets, with the shock reverberating across stocks and bonds amid concern that surging oil prices will stoke inflation. How policymakers respond is now top of mind for investors, especially with the Federal Reserve set to deliver its interest-rate decision later Wednesday.

“There is a growing sense that markets are trying to look through the current tensions,” said Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com. “Still, markets aren’t getting carried away. If the conflict drags on, the risk is that it starts to weigh more heavily on stock markets again.”

In geopolitical news, President Donald Trump abandoned his effort to recruit partners for the war and scolded allies who openly rejected his appeals, even as he repeated claims the conflict would end soon.

Israel said it killed Iran’s security chief, Ali Larijani. The development came after Tehran set a massive natural gas field in the United Arab Emirates ablaze overnight. Trump threatened to expand strikes on Kharg Island, Iran’s main export hub.

Meanwhile, Russia is sharing satellite imagery and drone technology with Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“Investors should expect continued volatility until the energy situation stabilizes,” said veteran strategist Louis Navellier. Gains for US stocks despite higher oil prices reflect expectations for solid earnings and economic growth, he said.

In other corners of the market, a gauge of the greenback fell for a third consecutive day. The yen was fractionally stronger early Wednesday at around 159 per dollar. In commodities, gold was little changed at around $5,000 an ounce. Bitcoin traded around $74,000.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

The stabilization in oil is supporting a bid in Treasuries, but without a durable easing in price pressure, markets remain driven more by geopolitics than monetary policy.

— Brendan Fagan, Macro strategist. For full analysis, click here.

Focus later Wednesday will turn to the Fed, which is widely expected to hold rates steady, with attention shifting to how it may respond if the fallout from the war pulls its policy goals in opposite directions.

Bond traders are scaling back some of the aggressive bets that had largely driven markets to price out Fed rate cuts this year. While no change is expected Wednesday, policymakers will set projections on the rates path in coming months. Traders will also scrutinize Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference for the central bank’s views on rising energy prices against signs of a softening labor market.

“Risk assets like US stocks and cryptocurrencies have held up surprisingly well despite all the turmoil,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “Depending on whether the Fed strikes a more dovish or hawkish tone, that could shape the near-term direction for both into quarter-end.”

Corporate Highlights:

Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said the company is firing up manufacturing of H200 AI accelerators for customers in China. Qualcomm Inc. plans to buy back another $20 billion worth of shares and raise its quarterly cash dividend. Boeing Co. signaled that several performance issues will weigh on its first-quarter results, from fewer-than-planned deliveries of its widebody aircraft and wiring defects on the 737 Max to the cost of turning around a key supplier. Eli Lilly & Co. fell after HSBC turned bearish on the stock, saying investor expectations for weight-loss drugs are over inflated. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:07 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures were little changed Japan’s Topix rose 1% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1542 The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.86 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8825 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7111 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $74,003.02 Ether fell 0.3% to $2,321.15 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.20% Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 2.265% Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.91% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $95.58 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.1% to $5,011.71 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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