Asian Stocks Rise as US Data Stoke Rate Cut Bets

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks climbed after the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge came in below expectations, reigniting rate cut bets. The dollar steadied.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index snapped a six-day decline, with benchmarks in Japan and South Korea rising about 1%. Stocks in mainland China opened higher. US equity contracts gained after the S&P 500 Index advanced 1.1% on Friday, as personal consumption expenditures increased at the slowest pace since May.

Monday’s market moves offer investors some respite after a stream of robust US economic data saw the Fed scale back the number of cuts it anticipates in 2025. Overall mood remains cautious as investors look toward to Donald Trump’s inauguration and the prospect of sweeping global tariffs, adding to an already torrid time in Asia as sentiment toward Chinese assets sours.

“Lower than expected US core PCE inflation data for November suggests that the Fed may have gotten too negative on inflation,” Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at AMP Ltd., wrote in a note to clients. “Our overall assessment remains that the trend in shares is still up, including for Australian shares, but expect a far more volatile and constrained ride over the year ahead.”

Australia’s 10-year yield fell seven basis points on Monday, following a rally in US Treasuries after the PCE data on Friday. Treasuries were little changed in Asia trading.

A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar was steady after sliding 0.5% on Friday. President Joe Biden signed funding legislation to keep the US government operating until mid-March, avoiding a year-end shutdown and kicking future spending decisions into Donald Trump’s presidency.

Asian stocks are set for their first quarterly loss since September 2023 while a gauge of the region’s currencies fell to its lowest in more than two years last week. China’s one-year bond yield slumped below levels last seen in the global financial crisis on Friday, as traders ramped up bets on monetary easing.

“Recent weakening of Asia FX, in our view, is in large driven by the backup of the dollar, the significant shift of the China government stance for a moderately loose monetary stance” and a deterioration of the macro growth outlook, especially in South Korea, said Wee Khoon Chong, senior Asia Pacific market strategist at BNY in Singapore. “Asia currencies are cheap, but beware to catch the falling knife.”

In corporate news, Singapore Post Ltd.’s shares plunged after the company fired several senior leaders following allegations related to its international e-commerce logistics parcels business. In Japan, Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. are aiming to finalize a pact on merging the two companies in June, according to NHK.

Elsewhere, oil steadied after a weekly decline as traders gauged Trump’s threat to reimpose US control over the Panama Canal.

Key events this week:

Singapore CPI, Monday

Taiwan industrial production, jobless rate, Monday

UK GDP, Monday

Bank of Canada issues summary of deliberations, Monday

Mexico trade, Monday

RBA publishes minutes of Dec. rate meeting, Tuesday

Christmas Day, Wednesday

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda addresses Keidanren council, Wednesday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Colombia’s central bank publishes minutes of rate meeting, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, unemployment, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

BOJ publishes summary of opinions for December meeting, Friday

South Korean court to hold preliminary hearing on impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol over his martial law declaration, Friday

Brazil unemployment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 10:36 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 0.8%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.8%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0433

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 156.51 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2987 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6254

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $94,718.86

Ether was little changed at $3,281.54

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.53%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 4.42%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $69.79 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,619.39 an ounce

