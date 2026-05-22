Asian Stocks Rise on Optimism Over US-Iran Talks: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks and US equity-index futures advanced on optimism that the US-Iran talks could lead to a peace deal.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.7%, putting the gauge on track to rebound from last week’s decline on expectations for progress in the Middle East and renewed enthusiasm for the AI trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 2%, with SoftBank Group Corp. surging 11% after gains in Arm Holdings Plc. Lenovo Group Ltd. rose to a 26-year high in Hong Kong after results beat estimates.

US equity-index futures also advanced, with contracts on the Nasdaq 100 Index rising as much as 0.5%, before paring gains.

Caution, however, crept back into markets as Brent pared some of Thursday’s losses to climb 2% to near $105 a barrel. Oil fell in the previous session on expectations that US-Iran talks could eventually lead to a deal and restore energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz, putting the commodity on track for its second weekly decline in three weeks.

Concerns over a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz have unsettled investors, pushing bond yields higher recently amid fears high oil prices will fuel inflation and force central banks to keep interest rates elevated. Even so, traders have largely brushed aside those risks since the war began in late February, propelling stocks to record highs on renewed enthusiasm for the artificial intelligence trade.

“Geopolitics is likely to remain the dominant market driver,” wrote Nick Twidale, chief market analyst at AT Global Markets.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

Sentiment remains resilient — almost defiant — as markets want to lean into a US-Iran de-escalation and chase a broader risk rally, but they need oil and rate volatility to break lower to have conviction. That’s unlikely to happen anytime soon.

— Michael Ball, Macro Strategist. For full analysis, click here.

Elsewhere, gold edged lower to about $4,530 an ounce. The yen held steady after Japan’s key inflation gauge slowed by more than forecast.

Yen traders are on alert for the risk of intervention on Monday as holidays from London to New York reduce market liquidity.

Investors will be closely watching trading after Tokyo hours, where a lack of participants could exacerbate exchange-rate moves. The yen is hovering around the 159 level against the dollar, near its weakest level since April 30.

Iran said the latest proposal from the US partly bridged the gap between the warring sides but comments from the Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader about keeping Tehran’s uranium stockpile and a dispute over tolls in the Strait of Hormuz clouded the outlook for a breakthrough.

Iran is discussing with Oman how to set up some form of a permanent toll system that will formalize its control of maritime traffic through Hormuz. President Donald Trump said the US wants the strait to be open and free of tolls.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there were “some good signs” that a deal with Iran could be reached, adding that he expected Pakistani mediators to travel to Tehran, according to the Financial Times. Meantime, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said “we will never back down” in talks.

“We will need to continue watching this space closely, but it increasingly feels as though the news flow is gradually trending towards something tangible that markets can ultimately price with greater conviction,” wrote Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group.

Corporate Highlights:

Zoom Communications Inc. projected stronger-than-anticipated sales growth, suggesting that customers are adopting its expanded suite of office products. Estee Lauder Cos. and Spanish company Puig Brands SA have walked away from a multibillion-dollar deal that would have created one of the world’s largest beauty businesses. IMAX is exploring a sale and has approached entertainment companies as potential buyers, according to people familiar with the situation.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 10:52 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 1% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.6% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.9% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1615 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.07 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8013 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $77,579.88 Ether fell 0.1% to $2,134.35 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was unchanged at 4.57% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 1.5 basis points to 2.775% Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.92% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.5% to $97.78 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.3% to $4,530.82 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.