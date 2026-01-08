Asian Stocks Set to Gain Before US Data, Oil Rises: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities were set for a modest rebound after their first two-day slide of the year, with investors bracing for Friday’s US payrolls report and a possible Supreme Court ruling on President Donald Trump’s tariffs. Oil rallied.

Equity-index futures for Japan and Hong Kong climbed, while shares in Australia opened higher. A flat day for the S&P 500 Thursday masked selling in tech behemoths Nvidia Corp. and Apple Inc. Mortgage backed securities rallied relative to Treasuries after Trump said he was directing the purchase of $200 billion of mortgage bonds.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller US companies has beaten the Nasdaq 100 by around 4 percentage points in the first five sessions of 2026, the second-best outperformance to start a year on record. The moves were a sign investors are rotating out of richly valued tech giants into smaller companies, tapping the brakes on the AI-driven tech gains of the past few years.

“It’s unclear at this point whether this is just a breather or a full rotation,” said Paul Ticu at Calamos Investments. “Markets are still trying to figure out a direction.”

A rally in government debt paused. The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 4.18% Thursday after announced layoffs at US companies dropped to a 17-month low in December, potentially easing fears of a sharper economic slowdown. Weekly jobless claims climbed less than economists forecast.

The dollar was slightly stronger Thursday, while oil moved higher as investors monitored developments in Venezuela and Iran. Silver retreated further from its record struck earlier in the week, while gold inched higher.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

“Gold and silver are facing near-term pressure as investors prepare for annual commodity index rebalancing, adding a technical drag to strong rallies in precious metals. They arrive when positioning remains stretched after record gains, increasing the risk that mechanical selling weighs on prices in the short term.”

—Nour Al Ali, Markets Live strategist. For full analysis, click here.

Investors will be on guard for US jobs data set to land later Friday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg anticipate 70,000 new positions were added to the US economy in December, slightly higher than the prior month, while the unemployment rate is expected to fall to 4.5%.

Jobs data will help illuminate the path ahead for US interest rates. Money markets are pricing in at least two quarter-point cuts from the Federal Reserve in 2026.

The Supreme Court is also poised to decide the fate of most of Trump’s tariffs as soon as Friday. Hundreds of companies are already lined up hoping to recoup their share of the billions of dollars in duties paid so far.

In Asia, data set for release includes inflation and producer prices for China, consumer confidence in Indonesia, and industrial production in Malaysia.

Investors are still focused on the dispute between China and Japan. On Thursday, China said export control on dual-use items to Japan won’t impact civilian use, and that parties engaged in normal civilian trade “have absolutely no need to worry.” Japanese stock futures gained after the news. The yen was little changed around 157 per dollar in early Friday trade.

Earnings growth for US small-cap firms is poised to outpace large-caps after years of underwhelming fundamentals, according to Francis Gannon, co-chief investment officer at Royce Investment Partners.

“Small caps have the relative valuation story and they have the earnings story,” he said. “It’ll be the beginning of a long cycle for small caps because they’ve been so out of favor since a long period of time.”

In the commodities market, oil was the main focus as traders assessed geopolitical risks that could add a premium to prices. Silver fell for a second day with investors positioning for an annual rebalancing of commodity indexes that will see futures contracts worth billions of dollars sold in the next few days.

Corporate News:

Rio Tinto Group is in talks to buy Glencore Plc to create the world’s biggest mining company with a combined market value of more than $200 billion, a little over a year after earlier talks between the two collapsed. Rio Tinto shares fell 5%. General Motors Co. will take another $6 billion in charges tied to production cutbacks in its electric vehicle and battery operations as the financial fallout spreads from the weakening US market for EVs. Paramount Skydance Corp. reaffirmed its offer to buy Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. for $30 a share, insisting its hostile bid is superior to one from Netflix Inc. despite multiple rejections by Warner Bros.’ board. Shell Plc said its oil trading performance significantly worsened in the fourth quarter as crude prices slumped.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:24 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures rose 0.7% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro was little changed at $1.1659 The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.88 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9816 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $91,217.39 Ether was little changed at $3,117.37 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.68% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $58.45 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.